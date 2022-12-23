Leticia Bufoni shares some of her favorite energy products while glowing in her bikini. Pic credit: @leticiabufoni/Instagram

The Olympic skateboarder Leticia Bufoni looked phenomenal while she recently enjoyed a sweet little getaway.

The Brazilian beauty made her way to Rio De Janeiro, where she was captured posing in her teeny bikini as she expressed her admiration for Bold Snacks.

Bold Snacks is a healthy, protein-filled workout bar that provides energy and motivation.

This tasty bar has allowed Leticia to live her best life while she enjoys remaining incredibly active while fulfilling her endless endeavors along the way.

The athlete was kind enough to share her thoughts and killer vacation look with her 4.3 million Instagram followers.

It goes without saying that Leticia looked effortlessly stunning once again, encapsulating such beauty in one shot.

Leticia Bufoni shares an epic view with her fans

In the Instagram post, Leticia shared three stellar photos of which she was captured wearing the same beautiful bikini.



The two-piece set looked incredible on the skateboarder as it accentuated her perfectly toned body and showed off her amazing black-and-white artwork along her arm.

The top of the bikini was a ribbed texture with a solid white in the middle and further trimmed with black around the edges.

The bottoms, however, were a low-rise fit and were a solid black hue. The straps of the bottoms featured a pretty silver accent and rested gently along Leticia’s hips.

The skateboarder then accessorized with a gold choker necklace featuring a bunch of small, multi-colored charms.

She then wore a silver belly-button ring along with her oversized shades, which protected her eyes from the sunlight that beamed down.

Leticia’s vibrant hair was pulled back into a bun for the shots; however, her purplish-pink hair still looked electrifying as she smiled in each of the photos.

In the end, the Olympian looked amazing as she thoroughly enjoyed her much-needed R&R while she promoted one of her favorite energy bars.

In another recent post, Leticia announced her cool collaboration with Redbull while they created a one-of-a-kind project together.

They named the project the Sky Grind, while the athlete expressed that it took months of hard work and endless preparation in order to fully accomplish it.

In the footage, Leticia was captured landing an awesome trick on her skateboard while she then ejected herself from a plane that had an altitude of 9k feet.



The plane used to perform the trick was also the same plane that was used to film The Fast And Furious movies.

Leticia captioned the clip, “ A dream come true! Months of preparation, the same airplane from the Fast and Furious movie, and 9,000 feet of altitude. Watch the ender of all enders in 𝗦𝗸𝘆 𝗚𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗱! Thank you to everyone involved. @redbull.”

Leticia was captured wearing an all-black Nike fit as she geared up in one of their sleek-looking sports bras and matching high-waisted leggings.

She then sported a pair of pink Vans while she still rocked her amazing vibrant hair color.

After months and months of anticipation, Leticia finally filmed the epic footage, which completely encapsulated the true artwork and skill set that she has.

Fans can now watch the full Sky Grind video on Leticia’s YouTube Channel.