The Ukrainian long jumper, Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk certainly stole the hearts of her fans in her latest share.

The Olympian was captured practicing at the track while she faced her back toward the camera.

Maryna looked incredible, as her complexion perfectly glowed as a result of the beaming sun above her.

The athlete was captured in some of her favorite name-brand clothing that effortlessly showcased her rather toned legs and muscular back.

Maryna was kind enough to share the aesthetically pleasing photograph via Instagram.

The track star shared the scenic shot with her 411k followers, demonstrating her natural talents as a long-jumper and fashion expert.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk shares an incredible sunny view along the track

In the glistening shot, Maryna walked toward the track as she was captured wearing a complete Nike ensemble.

The shiny black set included a cut-out sports bra, along with a pair of high-waisted athletic shorts. The shorts featured a thick waistband that had Nike spelled out in white lettering along the top.

She accessorized with a pair of clear-framed sunglasses that rested gently on the top of her head.

For this particular training session, Maryna decided to throw her long brown locks into a ponytail, which gracefully flowed down her back.

The athlete seemed to rock a makeup-free face for her hard-hitting workout while simultaneously looking more gorgeous than ever in her natural state.

She captioned the post, “It was a hard week but he is done ☑️ #nike#nikewoman#justdoit#training#workout#trackandfield# sports #sportlife.”

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk promotes Nike

In another Instagram post, Maryna was captured kneeling as she sported a vibrant-colored Nike ensemble.

As a proud Nike athlete, it only made sense as to why the long jumper sported all of their athletic gear in the post.

For this practice session, Maryna wore a pretty purple tank top that was slightly cropped at the bottom. From there, she added a pair of purple, high-waisted athletic leggings that featured yellow detailing throughout the legs of the fabric.

She coordinated the purple fit with a pair of blue and white training sneakers that provided the athlete with much support during her intense practice.

As always, the beloved track star looked phenomenal while happily promoting one of her favorite clothing brands.

She captioned the post, “Another training week is behind me 🙌🏼 He was light and unloading! Today is the last day off before the new block of work👊🏼 So from Monday, we are back to hard-working days!”

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk recently added a new furry member to her family

Maryna undoubtedly wowed her fans as she announced the exciting news in one of her latest shares.

In the post, the Ukrainian beauty smiled and posed with her husband, Mykhailo Romanchuk. However, this time, there was an adorable new additive pictured in the family shot.

Maryna and Mykhailo happily held onto their newest family member, Whiskey, the Maine Coon kitten.

Both athletes smiled from ear to ear while holding their new fur baby. The orange, fluffy Maine Coon certainly stole the hearts of her fans, as the post received over 10.8k likes.

She captioned the family photo, “Please meet whiskey 🐈 🥹 +1 to our family ♥️.”