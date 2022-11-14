Olympic long jumper Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk posts a throwback in Nike fit. Pic credit: @marynabekh/Instagram

Ukrainian long jump and triple jump star Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk shared a track throwback Sunday.

The 27-year-old reposted an earlier photo of herself clad in bright Nike workout gear before a run.

She had one hand on her waist and showed off her Olympic tattoo on her toned runner’s body.

In the photo, Maryna was also wearing a pair of classic white Beats by Dre headphones. The headphones featured the brand’s logo in gold on the side.

Whether she was listening to a workout playlist or a podcast, Maryna looked focused and ready to run.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk presses play and hits the track

The sports star hit the track in style in the photo she reshared.

Maryna wore a pair of high-waisted electric blue running shorts. Her vibrant violet Nike sports bra had a light purple line running down the middle. The sports bra also featured the athletic brand’s signature swoosh logo on the side in light purple.

Maryna tagged both Nike and Nike Women in the post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Olympic athlete previously modeled for Nike before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARYNA BEKH-ROMANCHUK (@marynabekh) Maryna wore her long brown hair partway pulled back into a small bun on top of her head.



The Olympic athlete originally posted the photo back in June of this year. She reposted the image as a way to share some beginning-of-the-week motivation.

Aside from the Beats by Dre headphones, the Ukrainian jumping star only wore one other accessory in the photo: a watch and fitness tracker.

Maryna shares Sunday motivation

In her new caption today, Maryna preached the importance of mental and physical health. As an Olympic competitor, Maryna knows what the body needs to stay strong as an athlete.

She stressed the need to eat healthy, balanced meals. Maryna also emphasized the illusion of choice.

“It’s up to you to choose your lifestyle!” the famous athlete wrote.

Maryna went on to say, “Just remember, only you are the sculptor and creator of yourself.” She encouraged her followers to “talk to [health] professionals.”

As someone who has been training professionally for years, the world-class track star knows how important communication can be when it comes to maintaining and improving fitness and health.

Maryna completed a successful and emotional running season back at the end of August. She won the first gold medal of the 2022 European Athletics Championships in Munich.