Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson expecting third child with husband Andrew East

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East will soon be a family of five!

The 31-year-old Olympic gymnast is pregnant with her and Andrew’s third child, due in December 2023.

The couple shared the exciting news on social media in a variety of posts on Instagram.

While en route to the 2023 ESPY Awards, Shawn posted several photos in her Instagram Story.

In the first snap, she and Andrew were seated on a plane on their way to L.A. In the caption, Shawn teased, “Big day. Check back here soon for an update.”

In a subsequent slide, Shawn posted a black-and-white photo of herself sporting her baby bump with a wide-mouthed grin as Andrew cradled her belly from behind.

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East will soon be outnumbered by their kids

“We are going to be outnumbered,” read the accompanying link, taking her fans to their YouTube channel.

Shawn and Andrew shared their exciting news on Instagram. Pic credit: @shawnjohnson/Instagram

Then, giving the news a permanent spot on her Instagram feed, Shawn again teased her followers.

In the post, Shawn posed for two pics taken at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece. In the first slide, Shawn’s pregnant belly wasn’t visible as she sat cross-legged on a seat in front of the famous Olympic rings.

A swipe right, however, revealed Shawn standing, this time putting her baby bump front and center as she cradled her midsection.

The caption on the post read, “Swipe for a surprise ☺️ @andrewdeast @thebabyeast.”

To express his excitement, Andrew shared the news on his Instagram page, including a compilation video of each time Shawn told him she was pregnant.

“Here we go again 🤗,” Andrew wrote in the caption.

On the couple’s parenting website, Family Made, Shawn and Andrew made an official statement, explaining that the pregnancy comes on the heels of a devastating miscarriage in 2022.

Baby number three will be Shawn and Andrew’s last

“We are thrilled to say that we are expecting another baby!” they told the outlet. “After months of trying, thinking we were pregnant and then being bummed we weren’t, and a couple times getting pregnant and experiencing loss early on, we’re confident this one is here to stay

“Here’s to all the nausea, cravings, back pain, and other fun things we go through that are totally worth it to ultimately hold a little baby in our arms. Here we go again!” Shawn added.

Shawn and Andrew are already parents to their daughter, Drew Hazel, 3, and their son, Jett James, 2. And, although Baby East #3 isn’t here yet, the little one already has its own Instagram page, @thebabyeast, which has already accumulated over 15,000 followers.

Will the Easts be adding any more kids to their growing brood following the birth of baby number three? According to Shawn, this will be the couple’s third and final child.

Admittedly, Shawn feels a “little bit somber” knowing that this will be their last child.

“I feel like I know it’s our last,” said Shawn. “I feel like our family is complete now.”