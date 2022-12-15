Nastia Liukin looks gorgeous in her festive attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

The gorgeous Nastia Liukin looked like a queen while she showcased her slender physique in a complete sequin ensemble.

The 33-year-old athlete has been known for her exceptional performances as an Olympic gymnast over the years.

Nastia is a five-time Olympic medalist with a phenomenal skill set in the sport.

However, more recently, the athlete has demonstrated much more than her gymnastic talent.

Nastia has remained highly active on her Instagram, which is where she’s been sharing her other lovely skill sets.

The gymnast has been captured posting her incredible wardrobe choices and killer fits, and in her latest share, Nastia demonstrated just that.

Nastia Liukin sizzles in her red ensemble

Nastia looked like a gorgeous goddess, sharing a short video clip of herself styling in her matching sequin attire.

The athlete was filmed preparing for the night as she sported a gorgeous sequin crop top. The top fell to her mid-torso, highlighting her toned abs and tiny waist.

She then coordinated the beautiful top with a matching maxi skirt. The skirt was a deep red that effortlessly glistened and shined throughout the clip.

Nastia coordinated the shimmery set with red open-toed pumps that paired perfectly with the sequin fit.



She then accessorized with an array of glitzy silver bracelets and a couple of diamond necklaces that hung beautifully down her chest.



Her hair was parted off to the side as she styled her blonde locks in pretty waves that flowed down the front of her.



Overall, Nastia looked flawless while she enjoyed her special night out.



She further captioned the post, “a moment for last night’s look 🌹.”

Nastia Liukin partners with Walmart

In another recent post, Nastia shared an epic look while she partnered with Walmart for the shot.

Both Nastia and Walmart teamed up as the gymnast modeled some of their simple yet super cozy clothing.

The gymnast was captured wearing a pair of high-waisted mom jeans and styled it with a white knitted sweater.

She then rocked a cute gray ribbed turtleneck underneath the sweater and finalized the look with a pair of black boots.

She expressed her love for her Walmart fashion as she wrote, “Cozy 90’s staples all winter long 🤍 everything is linked in my @shop.ltk and it’s all from @walmartfashion!! Go grab this sweater before it sells out because it’s so perfect! #WalmartPartner #WalmartFashion.”