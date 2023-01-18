Nastia Liukin showcases her incredible flexibility as she poses in her glamorous pink gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Nastia Liukin encapsulated her exemplary skillset and effortless beauty all into one photograph as she modeled for the cover of Galore for the Fearless Issue.

The Olympic gold medalist looked like a natural as she stood gracefully along the ledge and raised her arms up high.

Not only did Nastia have her arms raised high above her head, but she also had her one leg raised high, proving her incredible, flexible nature.

While she posed for her magical moment, the gymnast styled in a huge, extravagant dress that was the perfect fit for the photo shoot.

Luckily for her fans, Nastia shared the Galore cover shots via Instagram.

It goes without saying the Olympian was absolutely stunning for the shoot, and fortunately, everyone can see it on her page.

Nastia Liukin looks stunning in her pink ensemble

As Nastia fluttered her arms in the air, her dress perfectly flowed to the motion of her every movement.

The athlete was captured wearing a silky pink gown that had dramatic, puffed sleeves that covered half of her arms.

The trim of the dress also incorporated the same texture and pattern that the sleeves did, which was a beautifully puffed and ruched look.

She wore a pair of black boy shorts underneath the show-stopping gown in order to get a bit more coverage.

The gymnast further accessorized with a pretty necklace and an array of hoop earrings and studs that traveled up along her ears.

Her makeup coordinated with the dress as she wore a lovely bright pink eyeshadow and blush along her cheeks.

For this particular shot, Nastia threw her long blonde hair into a ponytail, which drew more emphasis to her glowing complexion.

The post was captioned, “First shoot of #2023 with Olympic gold medalist gymnast @nastialiukin for the January cover of @galore !!! This was such a fun day, couldn’t have asked for a better way to start the new year than with this incredible team.”

Nastia Liukin teams up with Kimpton Marlowe Hotel

In another recent post, Nastia announced that she would be teaming up with Kimpton Marlowe Hotel as the two would be hosting a special giveaway.

Kimpton Marlowe Hotel is a gorgeous, 4-star hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The gymnast teamed up with the hotel company regarding her love for the greater Boston area.

Nastia announced that one lucky winner would be picked to win a free weekend getaway for two.

To enter the giveaway, fans had to follow a couple of simple rules that were located in the caption of the post.

The Olympian looked gorgeous for the exciting giveaway as she posed with a pair of light-washed denim jeans and then added a baggy, black sweater that was tucked inside of the jeans.

The blonde beauty then looked out into the distance while she held onto her Louis Vuitton travel bags.

Nastia Liukin recently created a new studio for her upcoming podcast

In more recent news, Nastia took to her Instagram with an exciting announcement that she had just turned one of her bedrooms into her new podcast studio.

The athlete shared the announcement as an Instagram Reel while she took fans along with her on her transformational journey.

Nastia hinted at the fact that she would be starting a new podcast soon in connection to her already-formed Muse Collection community on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Welcome to the @themusecollective ✨ this room was a labor of love – turning a bedroom into my new podcast studio – which btw, stay tuned… coming very very soon 🎙️.”

Fans should follow both Nastia along with her therapeutic space on Instagram, The Muse Collective. This will help fans keep up to date with the latest announcements and, more importantly, the official release date for her first podcast episode.