Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin shows major skin in skimpy bikini

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin celebrated the Fourth of July in style with her patriotic bikini.

Although she admitted the bikini doesn’t see the light of day that often, she puts it to good use for the USA’s birthday.

She took to Instagram to show off her sparkly look and give fans a bit of an update as to what she’s up to.

Nastia wrote, “pov: me trying to excel in my career, maintain a social life, drink enough water, exercise, text everyone back, stay sane, survive, have great skin, celebrate our country, and be happy… xoxo, me + bikini that sees the light outside the bottom of the drawer once a year 🥳🇺🇸 happy fourth!!!”

Wow, that’s a lot to be done — but Nastia is absolutely killing it and looks great at the same time.

If her Instagram post is proof, she also seemed to have a great time celebrating the Fourth of July, so we have no criticism for her here.

Nastia Liukin goes all-in for her workouts

Nastia Liukin may be retired from gymnastics, but she still gets her workouts in and likes to have fun while she does it.

Plus, they’re still very intense workouts no matter how much fun she’s having.

In one Instagram Reel, Nastia shows off her intense workout with a friend as they dance on the beach, work with resistance bands, complete squats, donkey kicks, and side-to-side lunges.

Working out is just one way Nastia stays in shape, but she takes part in other wellness trends as well.

Nastia Liukin takes in the benefits of a cold plunge

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Nastia Liukin got pretty in pink to do a cold plunge for her followers on Instagram.

While she used it as an example of her reset and recharge, there are a few benefits possibly linked to a cold plunge.

Wellness club founder Jonathan Leary describes a cold plunge as “the act of submerging your body in cold water (59 degrees Fahrenheit or less) for an extended period of time.”

He also says that they are a great way to boost the health of your body and mind.

Harper’s Bazaar looked into this claim and found a few ways that doing a cold plunge may be beneficial.

Not only can it possibly have positive impacts on the skin by constricting blood vessels, but a cold plunge may help decrease inflammation, reduce swelling, and reduce stress.

Along with this, cold plunges offer a rush of endorphins and a spike in dopamine. The plunge can also help improve sleep and mood, reduce stress, help injury recovery, possibly increase testosterone, regulate hormones, improve metabolism, and even promotes lymphatic drainage.