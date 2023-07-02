Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin does cold plunge in swimsuit for ‘recharge’

Gymnast Nastia Liukin was one of the latest celebrities to take part in the cold plunge trend, and she looked fabulous doing it.

Over the weekend, the blonde beauty shared footage as she submerged herself in an ice-cold tank of water.

Before heading outdoors for her cold plunge, Nastia recorded herself picking out a swimsuit. Natia opted for a cheeky hot pink one-piece, which accentuated her fit physique.

Nastia did some stretching by the pool before she plunged into the frigid water, displaying her flexibility.

Entering the tub of water, Nastia first submerged herself knee-deep before her entire body was immersed up to her neck.

Nastia took slow breaths with her eyes closed as she braved the frosty temperatures with nothing but the sound of birds chirping in the background.

The serene background added to the calming effect, with a clear blue sky, some wispy clouds, and green trees surrounding the talented athlete.

In the caption of her video, Nastia wrote, “Reset to recharge—we all need a little TLC to keep our tanks full! what are you doing to fill up your cup this weekend? #coldplunge#wellnessthatworks.”

Nastia Liukin incorporates cold-plunging into her healthy lifestyle, which also includes drinking celery juice

The 33-year-old former Olympian uses the cold plunge technique as a way to “reset and recharge,” as she noted, and it’s been proven to have a myriad of health benefits.

Cold plunges are said to decrease inflammation, spike dopamine levels, improve sleep and mood, boost injury recovery, regulate hormones, reduce swelling, and reduce stress, aches, and pains, among a list of other benefits.

In addition to cold-plunging, Nastia stays in shape and takes care of her body with a healthy diet and regular exercise.

Nastia is a firm believer in the healing power of celery. She shares in one of her Instagram Story Highlights that her former gymnast-mom, Anna Kotchneva, has made her celery juice ever since she was a young girl.

The gymnast says that celery juice is a natural remedy that has helped her “so much” throughout her gymnastics training years. In addition to being good for digestion, Nastia also says that the concoction is beneficial for the skin too.

Nastia touts the benefits of celery juice in her Instagram Story Highlights. Pic credit: @nastialiukin/Instagram

Nastia is such a staunch believer in the benefits of celery juice that she incorporated it into a skincare product. In 2019, Nastia partnered with the clean beauty brand, Volition Beauty, to launch their celery-powered moisturizer.

Among her three favorite benefits of the moisturizer, Nastia lists that celery is a natural purifier that removes excess dirt and oil from the skin, is a free-radical blaster, and locks in moisture since it’s comprised of 95 percent water.

Nastia makes her workout routines fun

Not only is Nastia regimented with her diet and skincare routine, but she also regularly fits exercise into her busy schedule.

Nastia likes to make her workouts fun, as evidenced by a recent Instagram video in which her boyfriend, Ben, joined her and her trainer for a rooftop sweat session.

In the video, the trio performed squats and leg extensions utilizing leg bands. Nastia looked ready to break a sweat, clad in a black crop top, matching leggings, a ball cap, and a red jacket tied around her waist.

She captioned her Reel, “pov: the moment you can *finally* challenge your trainer + boyfriend during a workout 🙊 cc: @kirastokesfit @bens_there #gymnastics.”