McKayla Maroney looks stunning in a nude-colored minidress. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is back with a new short clip to show off a gorgeous outfit shared via stunning mirror selfie.

In it, you can see the gorgeous athlete holding up her phone while filming. McKayla is wearing a nude-colored minidress with a plunging neckline.

The thin belt, which matched the dress, sat snugly across her waist, showing off her flawless figure.

She paired the stunning dress with shoes that matched perfectly. The high-heeled sandals featured two thin straps, showing off much of her feet and her expertly polished toes that also matched.

McKayla wore her brunette hair parted in the middle and hanging straight down, with one side pulled to the front and the other flowing down her back.

The 26-year-old gymnast also shared a sweet message with her fans that read, “[heart emoji] hope you’ve had a nice day.”

McKayla Maroney is a big fan of mirror selfie videos

McKayla Maroney hasn’t been posting as much on Instagram lately, but her 1.4 million followers are always thrilled when she does.

One thing that is pretty obvious based on prior posts is that McKayla is a big fan of sharing her gorgeous outfits by way of the mirror selfie – and often, she films a video so she can make sure to show off all her angles.

The last time she did that was just last week, when McKayla took to social media to show off a gorgeous wine-colored dress while lifting up the bottom of the floor-length number just enough to share that her thigh-high boots matched perfectly.

In addition to the mirror selfie videos, McKayla also seems to enjoy putting together monochrome outfits, and she knows how to perfectly match her clothing to her shoes.

McKayla Maroney is a vision in yellow

In yet another mirror selfie, McKayla showed off a gorgeous yellow outfit.

She wore a cute yellow and white gingham print minidress that showed off her shapely athletic legs. Over the top was a matching gingham print cropped jacket with a collar and buttons down the front. Pockets were perfectly placed right at breast level.

McKayla paired the eye-catching outfit with a pair of black shades and black open-toed sandals that showed off a pristine white pedicure that matched her nails.

The gorgeous gymnast again wore her long, dark hair parted in the middle and flowing straight down her back where it stopped right below her waist. She accentuated her lips with a dark stain and pursed her lips for the shot.