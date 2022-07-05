Olympian Shae Anderson is toned and tan in purple monokini for ‘beach day’

Shae Anderson had fun in the sun on a “beach day.” Pic credit: @shaee.lynn/Instagram

Track and field star Shae Anderson enjoyed a break on the beach over the holiday weekend.

The 400-meter runner was seen on the shore of a beach as the low waves rolled in behind her. For her self-proclaimed “beach day,” she sported a pale bucket hat and a purple monokini.

The 23-year-old’s 28.3 thousand followers have left over 4,000 likes on the post since it was posted.

Shae Anderson shows off fit physique in purple monokini

Shae’s post featured six different photos in varying poses from her time on the beach. The first showed her standing straight with her hands on her head and arms bent at the elbow.

Her eyes were covered by her hat as she stuck her tongue out with a smile. Her muscular physique was on display as fans could see the muscles throughout her arms and legs as well as her washboard abs.

A swipe right shows a similar pose but she now had one leg stuck out with a closed mouth smile, while the third image changed directions.

As she gave a side view, fans could see her long blonde locks fall over her shoulders and a cheeky look at her rear’s side.

The fourth photo is similar to the first, but she stands with her hands behind her back and turns her head over her shoulder.

The fifth photo gave a rearview shot as she appears to be stepping toward the water, one leg up and bent. The final picture shows her pointing at a shell that the tide brought in, and her pose looks a little excited.

Her athleticism is clear from her physique, but she started training because of one important person in her life: Her dad.

Shae Anderson’s biggest inspiration is her dad

As a kid, Shae figure skated. But when she gave it up, it was an obvious decision to take up track and field, where her dad became her coach and mentor.

She told E! News, “Ever since I was little, I knew how great of an athlete my dad was, and I wanted to be just like him. He aspired to be in the Olympics, and I wanted to do that as well.”

In June last year, Shae was given her chance to go to the Olympics when she became a member of Team USA’s track and field relay pool for the Tokyo Olympics. However, it soon became apparent that her father, unfortunately, would not be going to Tokyo with her.

“Two days after I qualified for the Olympics in Eugene, Ore., my dad was not feeling good. I went to his room, and he started shaking uncontrollably, and I thought there’s something wrong with him, so we called 911, and we found out he had a perforated colon,” Shae revealed.

Though she wanted him to go, she knew that was no longer a possibility and began working herself harder to do well in Tokyo.

The Olympics website notes that she did participate in the 4 x 400 Relay Mixed in Tokyo, and her result was #3.