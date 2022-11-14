Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk stunned as she shared a throwback image with fans. Pic credit: @marynabekh/Instagram

Olympic track star Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk was dreaming of summer days gone by as she brought the heat with a throwback photo.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian athlete is best known for being an incredible long jump and triple-jump champion.

She shared her athletic physique with fans by uploading a bikini-clad photo that was captured as she lay in some long grass.

Maryna proved red was her color as she rocked the burgundy bikini for the summery snap. The triangle bikini top was fastened behind the track star’s neck in a halterneck style and plunged to show off Maryna’s curves.

Matching bottoms could be seen high on her hip as she crossed a sun-kissed leg over into the grass. The red hot two-piece allowed Maryna to show off her abs and sculpted body, created through a vigorous training routine.

The Olympian’s choice of red bikini cleverly matched the flowers which adorned the bushes beside her.

She lay in the grass flashing a bright smile while reaching for a straw sun hat which was positioned to the right of the stunning shot.

The athlete appeared to be missed the summer season as she captioned her post, “Memories…💔.”

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk dazzles in red for Nike

Being a top Olympian, Maryna has caught the attention of many brands, but Nike seems to be her activewear of choice as she regularly promotes them via her social media.

Using the track as her runway, she said hello to a new training week by modeling a set of bright red leggings with a matching crop top.

The tight and bright set hugged Maryna’s athletic figure, showing off her muscles and an impressive suntan to boot.

Her top showcased her sculpted upper body with a scoop neckline and thin black straps emblazoned with the Nike Air logo.

Her long brunette locks cascaded behind her shoulders as she smiled at the camera, posing on one knee.

The star matched her nails to her outfit, rocking a perfect red manicure alongside the sensational gym wear.

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk dazzles in silver for glam snap

Maryna swapped her spandex for sparkles recently as she took a break from training to get glammed up for a studio photoshoot.

She was a total show-stopper as she rocked a glitzy silver gown for the social media snap shared with her 412k followers.

The diamond-embellished dress was held up by a single silver chain that fastened behind her neck.

A plunging cowl neckline revealed Maryna’s gorgeous curves, which were illuminated in the sunlight.

A glitzy gown requires a face of glam makeup, and Maryna pulled out all the stops for this sparkling look.

She rocked a shimmering rose gold eyeshadow across her eyelids, complemented by a black winged liner.

She added the perfect finishing touch by applying bright red lipstick to her gorgeous pout.