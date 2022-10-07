Olympian Lieke Klaver in bikini enjoys ’50 shades of SPF’

Olympian Lieke Klaver stunned in a bikini while protecting her skin with sunscreen. Pic credit: @liekeklaver/Instagram

Olympian Lieke Klaver was gorgeous in a deep red bikini as she enjoyed the shade and sunscreen with an SPF of 50.

The bikini was a deep red color with spaghetti straps for the top, and the bottoms featured tied bows at the sides. It accentuated Lieke’s toned and athletic build, including her abs and absolutely inspiring calves.

Lieke accessorized with gold rings, a gold watch and bracelet, and simple gold earrings. Her long manicured nails were painted red to match her bikini and she wore sunglasses to protect her eyes.

The hardworking athlete tied her hair back into a high bun and flashed a genuine and contagious smile that highlighted her lovable personality.

Lieke’s pose was natural as she leaned back in a beach chair with one knee up and one of her hands reaching up toward her face. Her overall look was happy and at ease as she enjoyed her time outdoors.

The track and field star posted the photo to Instagram with the caption, “SPF50 and shade for me” and she tagged the location as Blue Bay, Curacao. The post received over 35,000 likes and over 200 comments.

Lieke Klaver is popular on social media

According to the New York Post, Lieke’s incredible abilities have made her very popular on social media, even on Tiktok where she doesn’t have an account. Her popularity there has increased her following on social media, including Instagram.

Lieke has over 695,000 followers on Instagram and her posts regularly earn thousands of likes.

In August, the track star posted two photos to Instagram that showed her competing in a 200 meter final. Lieke looked calm, athletic, and beautiful as she took on the challenge.

Lieke captioned the two photos, “TONIGHT THE 200 METER FINAL AT 22.22h ❤️‍🔥(yes very specific time haha).” The post received over 74,000 likes and over 700 comments.

Lieke Klaver worked hard before 4 weeks off

The impressive athlete got four weeks off after hard work that definitely paid off. Lieke posted to Instagram and highlighted some of her many accomplishments.

While the track star covered many of these achievements, including that she earned “4th of the world & 6th of Europe on the 400 meter,” she also touched on some other areas of progress in her life.

Lieke wrote in her caption, “More high lights? The bond I created with my coach, moved into a new house, finished my study year, my mental health didn’t let me down, a national record, a huge pb, I have amazing partners, an amazing management and an amazing team I train with.”