Olivia Wilde looked absolutely stunning as she attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala this weekend.

The actress and filmmaker wore a long-sleeved crystal gown with a pink feather trim by French couturier Alexandre Vauthier.

The 38-year-old looked amazing in the sheer dress, which left little to the imagination and clung to her curves as she arrived at the event, smiling for photographers.

Olivia let her outfit make the statement, accessorizing with just a pair of simple drop earrings.

Her light brown hair was left down and un-fussy, and she kept her makeup natural and fresh. This look was really all about the dress!

Olivia’s bold look comes off the back of a whirlwind of negative press and rumors following the release of her directorial project Don’t Worry Darling.

Olivia Wilde attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Olivia Wilde bares all for ELLE Magazine

Olivia is a cover girl for the November issue of ELLE USA which celebrates women in Hollywood.

The mom of two looks unbelievable on the magazine cover as she poses, hands on hips, wearing a one-shoulder crystallized top by Gucci, which left one breast exposed.

She covered her nipple with a heart-shaped nipple cover as she confidently gazed into the camera.

In the accompanying article, Olivia speaks about the feminist perspective of the movie, the controversial sex scenes, and how Hollywood has changed for women five years after the “me too” movement.

Sharing the image on social media, Olivia also shouted out her fellow cover stars, “An honor and a thrill to be one of Elle’s Women In Hollywood honorees, along with @michelleyeoh_official, @issarae, @zoeisabellakravitz, @annehathaway, @arianadebose, @sydney_sweeney and Sigourney Weaver.”

Olivia Wilde stands against ageism

Olivia Wilde’s looks have been slightly more risqé of late. However, her flesh-baring outfits are perhaps her way of defying what society expects from women of a certain age.

The 38-year-old spoke out against ageism on social media in her ELLE Magazine interview, “It’s so interesting for me when that comes from women because I’m like, ‘Do you plan on not getting older? Or if you already are older, do you feel that you don’t deserve the same opportunities in life?’”

She continued, “It’s so sad to me to look at that and realize people have such small expectations for their own lives and they are projecting those expectations onto me. And I reject your projections.”