Olivia Wilde started her Sunday on the right foot, hitting the gym as she continued the good vibes.

The actress had a lot of highs and lows in the past year, including her relationship with Harry Styles and her directorial effort in Don’t Worry Darling.

She has also had some struggles with Jason Sudeikis, the father of her children, but a recent photo suggested that troubled times were behind her.

Paparazzi caught the Hollywood star looking fresh as a daisy as she strolled out of a Studio City gym, having just completed a workout.

Olivia wore head-to-toe black spandex, looking toned and casual with a white bag on her shoulder. Her hair was in a messy bun, looking chic and natural, with sunglasses on her face.

Overall, Olivia had a calm energy about her and a definite post-workout glow.

Pic credit: Javiles/Bruce/BACKGRID

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis share a hug

Olivia Wilde has had a contentious relationship with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. Olivia and Jason had a seven-year engagement that lasted until 2020.

Before calling off their engagement, Olivia and Jason welcomed two beautiful children, Otis Alexander, 8, and Daisy Josephine, 6.

One year after calling off her engagement, Olivia began dating Harry Styles after casting him in Don’t Worry Darling. At the same time, things appeared to get rocky between Olivia and Jason.

The Ted Lasso star famously had Olivia served on stage at CinemaCon last year.

Harry and Olivia broke up in November, which seems to have changed the dynamic between Jason and Olivia.

A recent paparazzi photo suggested a warming in the frosty relationship between the former lovers. As photographers watched, Olivia and Jason shared an embrace, signaling calmer seas for the parents.

Co-parenting amicably would be ideal for everyone involved, so it was nice to see peace between the two.

Olivia Wilde promotes Conscious Commerce

Olivia has a great working and personal relationship with her longtime best friend, Babs Burchfield. The two started a company together, Conscious Commerce. The company’s purpose is to bring awareness to eco-friendly non-profits and promote sustainable practices.

Conscious Commerce also has consulting services that teach brands how to become more eco-friendly.

In 2021, Olivia posted a picture with Babs, sharing a charm she helped design.

Her caption read, “Never taking this @consciousco charm off. It’s really special to me because I designed it with my best friend and @starling and it’s one of the first pieces ever made with certified post-consumer recycled materials. Sustainability can be chic.”

Olivia’s personal and work lives seem to be thriving, which is a great look for the actress.