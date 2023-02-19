Olivia Wilde is pictured leaving a gym in Studio City after getting a new tattoo.

After finishing a workout, the 38-year-old actress wore a black top and matching leggings.

She completed the all-black ensemble with trainers and dark Ray Ban Wayfarer sunglasses.

Wilde had her hair in soft waves and went barefaced in the photo.

The beauty clutched her gym towel, water bottle, car keys, and phone as she made her way to her vehicle.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actress, who recently split from British crooner Harry Styles, also tied a sweater around her waist.

In the photo, Wilde’s new forearm tattoo is partially visible.

Olivia Wilde leaving a gym. Pic credit: Stoianov/bb/BACKGRID

Los Angeles tattoo artist Brian Woo, also known as Dr. Woo, shared a photo of Wilde’s forearms earlier this week to give a closer look at her tattoo.

“Completing the balance, adding to the story for Olivia. Done a while back,” he captioned the photo.

Her body art is seemingly a tribute to her daughter Daisy, who she shares with her ex-partner, Jason Sudeikis.

The Libra constellation correlates with her 6-year-old daughter’s zodiac sign.

The Don’t Worry Darling director got her other forearm tattoo in 2018; It is a Taurus constellation that features a hummingbird to honor her now 8-year-old son Otis.

Olivia Wilde shows her skincare go-to with True Botanicals

Wilde uses True Botanicals, a sustainable skincare brand, as part of her routine for plump skin.

She shared a photo of one of their products in an Instagram ad, writing, “Resurrect yourself. 👁🌱” in the caption.

Over on the skincare brand’s website, they list some of her go-to products, which include the Vitamin C Booster, Pure Radiance Body Oil, and Moisture Lock Overnight Mask, which she is holding in the IG photo.

In a video with Harper’s BAZAAR, Wilde, a chief brand activist for True Botanicals, broke down her skincare routine step-by-step.

She went make-up free in the video and proved to be a good ambassador for the brand with her flawless skin and even tone.

Olvia Wilde is set to direct Kerri Strug’s biopic

Wilde’s upcoming movie, Perfect, is in development despite rumors that it was scrapped.

The movie, which is about the American gymnast, Kerri Strug, was supposed to be her directorial debut before Don’t Worry Darling, but the film was pushed back due to several rewrites.

Elle reported that she also has a deal with Sony to direct a female-centric Marvel feature yet to be announced.

The actress told the outlet, “A few of the things I have in development are about the raw determination of women,” she says. “Clearly, I idolize women who survive a system that they feel challenged by.”