Olivia Wilde was recently captured exiting the gym after a serious sweat session, and naturally, she looked stunning.

The seasoned actor was spotted leaving the Tracy Anderson Gym in Studio City, California, with a fresh flush spread over her cheeks which is a clear indicator that she put in some hard work.

Olivia is committed to keeping her fit figure in shape and prioritizes her overall well-being, which can be tricky considering Olivia is also an active parent to young children.

Olivia shares two children with her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis, son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6.

The former couple split in 2020 after nine years together, and their divorce has been messy. Their split seemed particularly strained while Olivia was dating her Don’t Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles, though their relationship also ended in November 2022.

Although she is continuously busy between her acting and directing work and being a mom, Olivia still manages to make some time for herself.

Olivia Wilde makes time for an intense workout session in Studio City, California

Paparazzi caught up with Olivia as she made her way back to her car following her intense workout.

And while she may have just burned some serious calories, Olivia was still stunning in her athleticwear.

The 39-year-old rocked an ultra-short cropped T-shirt over top of her black sports bra. Her bare midriff, and impressive abs, made an appearance as she paired the shirt with a set of high-waisted black leggings.

Olivia Wilde went fresh-faced as she was spotted leaving a California gym. Pic credit: LESE/Bam / BACKGRID

Olivia completed the outfit with pink Adidas trainers and black Ray-Ban sunglasses while her hair was tied back into a messy bun on the top of her head.

Olivia also carried out a tote bag and kept herself hydrated with a bottle of water.

Olivia promotes True Botanicals and gushes about ‘antioxidant’ face serum

Olivia is easily one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces, and much of that comes from her striking skin and bone structure.

Going hand in hand with her physical wellness, Olivia also works to take care of her skin and ensure that it’s as healthy as possible.

In a March 2021 post to Instagram, Olivia shared a post gushing about her love for the skincare brand True Botanicals.

The brand got its start with founder Hillary Peterson and boasts its mission is “to deliver clean and sustainable products” that are made from “ethically source[d] vegan ingredients.”

In 2020, Olivia shared her “Nontoxic Nighttime Skincare Routine” with Harper’s Bazaar and broke down her own routine.

“So, this is a special sustainability edition of Go To Bed With Me,” she shared. “…The company that I use on my skin is True Botanicals which is the most clean, sustainable, non-toxic company that I’ve ever encountered.”

Olivia then went on to use various products from the company, including the Clear Nourishing Cleanser, Clear Repair Serum, and Clear Pure Radiance Oil, just to name a few.

Given her involvement, Olivia is clearly the perfect chief brand activist for the brand.