Olivia Wilde shows off toned midriff in tiny crop top after Harry Styles split

Olivia Wilde was spotted in casual wear following her split from her partner Harry Styles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Olivia Wilde showed off her toned midriff as she made her way to the gym in Studio City, California. The 38-year-old actress and filmmaker smiled as she went about her day following her recent split from her boyfriend, Harry Styles.

Wilde was snapped walking down the street on her way to the gym. Her gym sessions in Studio City are reportedly part of her daily routine.

Given her destination, she was dressed in casual and comfortable-looking workout clothes. Her outfit included a black sports bra that peeked out from beneath a small crop top.

The crop was in the style of a t-shirt but appeared to have been sheared off at the torso. Meanwhile, she paired the sports bra and crop top with some high-waisted black leggings.

The outfit highlighted her incredibly toned figure and sculpted abs. In addition to her outfit, she wore a stylish lavender-colored bag slung over her shoulder.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She added a pair of sunglasses and several small hoop ear piercings to her ensemble. While her shades shielded her eyes, she was caught with a small smile on her lips as she glanced toward the camera.

Olivia Wilde spotted out after splitting from Harry Styles

Wilde finished off her look by pulling her hair back into a simple ponytail on her head. The photo was a familiar sight as the actress has been snapped on her way to the Studio City gym on multiple occasions in her workout gear.

She had also been spotted attending the gym with her then-boyfriend Styles on several occasions.

Olivia Wilde was seen heading to the Studio City gym where she and Styles had worked out together before their split. Pic credit: Backgrid

Wilde and Styles began dating in January 2021 after meeting on the set of Wilde’s film, Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde had previously been in a relationship with Jason Sudeikis until their relationship ended in November 2020.

Wilde and Styles dated for nearly two years before their break-up was confirmed on November 18, 2022. Insiders described their break-up as a “break” from their relationship due to them being on different paths.

Styles’ music career has taken him abroad with his recent Love On Tour, which will go on through July 2023. Meanwhile, Wilde is set to star in Babylon later this year and has been focused on raising her two children, Otis and Daisy, who she shares with Sudeikis.

Wilde has not publicly addressed her split from Styles.

Wilde is the Chief Brand Activist of True Botanicals

In addition to her work in acting and filmmaking, Wilde has collaborated with several brands. However, her most prominent partnership is with the skincare brand, True Botanicals, of which Wilde has been named Chief Brand Activist.

Wilde has allegedly been using True Botanicals for five years as part of her skincare routine. The brand offers clean, sustainable, and all-natural skincare products to clients.

She has aided in promoting the brand by highlighting her top products on its website. Wilde singled out Natural Botanicals’ Clear Nourishing Cleanser and Clear Pure Radiance Oil for helping her keep her skin hydrated, clear, and glowing.

Additionally, she has kept her skin looking young and refreshed with the brand’s Chebula Active Serum for anti-aging.

In addition to sharing her True Botanicals story on the brand’s website, she occasionally promotes them using her Instagram. In these posts, she will snap a subtle shot of her applying True Botanicals’ products, reminding her followers that she still swears by the brand.

Wilde has a fruitful partnership with True Botanicals, which is elevated because she utilizes the products and believes in the company’s sustainability mission.