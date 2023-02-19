Olivia Wilde started her weekend on the right foot after hitting a Pilates session and breaking a sweat.

Paparazzi caught Olivia, still glowing from the gym, as she departed a fitness studio with full hands.

The mother of two has been keeping things low-key since awards season finished, along with her Don’t Worry Darling promotions. Olivia acted as the director for Don’t Worry Darling, casting Harry Styles and reportedly falling for the singer. Although the relationship between Harry and Olivia was going well, things weren’t going smoothly for the House actress and her baby’s father, actor Jason Sudeikis.

Jason famously served Olivia while she was onstage at CinemaCon, creating an awkward moment for all involved.

Things are looking up for Olivia, who recently shared a public hug with her estranged ex. Although her breakup with the One Direction singer was a bummer, a reconciliation with her children’s father is good news for everyone involved.

Therefore, Olivia had every reason to smile as her situation has seemingly improved.

Olivia Wilde looks happy and healthy after workout

Olivia still appeared to be on an endorphin high after leaving the gym in red spandex. She wore a red cropped tank top which was the perfect garment for an intense sweat session. The actress paired the top with matching high-waisted pants. The pants had vertical white stripes on either side of her thigh, adding contrast.

She held her phone in one hand and her Hydro Flask in the other, while balancing a green jacket and keys.

Olivia Wilde left the gym and encountered paparazzi but remained cordial with a smile. Pic credit: Osvaldo/BACKGRID

Olivia sported Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses, protecting her face from the elements. Her light brown hair was pulled back in a ponytail for a very natural look.

It’s clear that Olivia works out often because she is spotted leaving the gym frequently. But she also does her best to eat healthily and stay active.

Olivia Wilde’s healthy lifestyle and diet

Olivia spoke to CNBC about her food habits, admitting a love for Coca-Cola.

However, Olivia also revealed she tried to eat clean whenever possible.

She said, “I think anyone who’s ever had even a small period of their life where they clean up their act — first begin to eat healthy food and exercise and use natural products — they’ll always say … I feel my best.”

Still, Olivia offered her best effort at maintaining a healthy lifestyle. At the time of the interview, Olivia lived in New York with her ex-fiance and said she walked everywhere as a form of exercise. She also suggested taking the stairs whenever possible.

Olivia continued, “But sometimes it’s hard to sustain that lifestyle. You know it’s tricky for anybody to stay totally clean.”