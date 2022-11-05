Olivia Wilde looked amazing after her workout. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Olivia Wilde will always look good, even on her day off. The director was photographed leaving the gym, showing off her best athleisure look.

The Don’t Worry Darling director wore an oversized blue sweater that fell below her waist. She paired it with grey leggings that showed off her toned legs. For functionality, she wore black running sneakers to complete the look.

She kept the accessories simple wearing a yellow tote bag and black sunglasses.

Olivia opted for no makeup and sported her natural features while out on the town.

She pulled her long brown hair into a sleek ponytail to add to her sporty look.

The Babylon star was seen in the morning smiling at the paparazzi as she left her gym at Studio City. Olivia proved that she would look stunning on the red carpet or off.

Olivia Wilde looked stunning as she exited the gym. Pic credit: RMLA/BACKGRID

Olivia Wilde explains why she chose to direct Don’t Worry Darling

Don’t Worry Darling was a movie with much controversy leading up to its premiere. The spectacle around the movie caused some distraction from the film’s actual plot. However, when talking to Elle Magazine, Olivia explained this was the same movie that she wanted to make.

Her love for telling women’s stories and some unanswered questions led her to the movie.

She told the publication, “I’m very curious about our collective complicity in [upholding] the patriarchy. I found myself seeing a lot of content that was struggling to address feminist issues and instead becoming either really simplified or overly didactic. I had no interest in making a feminist parable that was judgy or that defined men as bad and women as good. I was much more interested in that tense space where we recognize our own participation in the system that objectifies us.”

Olivia Wilde stuns for Vogue Magazine

While Olivia looks good in leggings and a sweater, she also managed to stun while posing for Vogue Magazine.

Olivia was seen sitting on a green sofa, giving her best poses. She wore a neon green bra that had a Gucci logo patterned around it. She paired it with a matching high-waist pencil skirt to complete the high-fashion look.

Over it, she had a fur coat that hung off her shoulders.

She kept her hair simple, sporting her natural waves for the photoshoot.

For her makeup, she went for dewy skin with nude lipstick.