Olivia Wilde all smiles in tight leggings following post-Harry Styles breakup workout

Olivia Wilde was spotted smiling as she headed to the gym she frequently visits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Olivia Wilde flashed a smile as she left the gym after another post-breakup workout. The 38-year-old actor and filmmaker broke up with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Harry Styles, in November.

However, that hasn’t stopped her from going about her daily routine. Since the breakup, she has been spotted on several occasions hitting her favorite gym in Studio City, California.

After her most recent visit, she was spotted leaving the gym and walking down the street in some workout gear. The actress wore a black hoodie with thick white drawstrings hanging down from the hood.

She paired the hoodie with some formfitting black leggings and a pair of comfortable-looking black tennis shoes. She also had a large white bag slung over her shoulder and wore a pair of sunglasses.

She wore her hair tied back from her face in a messy ponytail for her workout. She went light on the jewelry with just some simple small hoop earrings.

She clutched her bag with one hand as she walked across the street, looking happy and refreshed.

Olivia Wilde enjoyed workout after Harry Styles breakup

Despite news about Wilde’s breakup with her boyfriend, Styles, Wilde has opted not to comment publicly. She has continued to go about her daily routine and has recently returned to social media since the breakup.

Pic credit: LESE/BACKGRID

The Studio City gym is the same one Wilde and Styles visited just days before news of their breakup was released. Since the split, Wilde has continued visiting the gym solo.

She and Styles first started dating in January of 2021 after meeting on the set of Wilde’s film, Don’t Worry Darling. Before dating Styles, she had been married to actor Jason Sudeikis since 2011.

Wilde and Sudeikis split in November 2020, two months before rumors of Styles’ and Wilde’s relationship broke. She and Sudeikis share two children, Otis and Daisy.

After her break with Styles, Wilde also recently enjoyed a magical trip to Disneyland with her kids.

While Styles and Wilde haven’t addressed the split publicly, insiders suggested that it was Styles’ tour commitments and the two being on different paths that sparked the breakup.

Olivia Wilde partnered with Starling Jewelry

In addition to her acting and filmmaking career, Wilde has also engaged in some fruitful brand partnerships. One of her most recent partnerships was with Starling Jewelry.

In November last year, she partnered with the company to design a sustainable jewelry line. With her friend, Babs Burchfield, Wilde designed a Sundial Charm pendant.

The piece was crafted using reclaimed and recycled diamonds and gold, making it an environmentally conscious jewelry piece.

The charms ranged in price from $210 – $540 each. Wilde also explained the significance of the sundial symbol, “Our collaboration was inspired most by the feeling of seeing sustainability in a fresh way. Taking all that we have learned in the past and following the light in a new direction, looking toward a brighter future. That’s why the design is inspired by a sundial.”

Wilde took to Instagram to show off the new piece and expressed her desire never to take it off. She pointed out its unique design with recycled materials and stated, “Sustainability can be chic.”

Sustainability is a prominent feature in most brands Wilde works with, including Starling Jewelry and True Botanicals.