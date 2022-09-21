Olivia Wilde all smiles in plunging red pantsuit

Olivia Wilde looks incredible with intense black liner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Olivia Wilde looked incredible in red.

The Don’t Worry Darling director has been all over the place lately. First, she premiered her movie at the Venice Film Festival along with Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, as well as more people from the cast.

She was recently spotted in New York City exiting the DGA Theater.

The actress appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she talked to Clarkson about being a single parent now that she is in the process of divorcing Jason Sudeikis.

The 38-year-old looked beautiful wearing a bright red suit, going braless.

She only buttoned up the top button and let the other one open.

Olivia Wilde goes braless in red suit

Her long brown into blonde balayage hair was curled in big waves, falling flawlessly over her shoulder.

To accessorize this powerful look, she put on some long silver earrings and carried a black leather bag.

Olivia Wilde stuns in a red suit. Pic credit: Spartano/Backgrid

Olivia Wilde talks about the Don’t Worry Darling drama

Olivia Wilde took on the role of director for her upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling, which stars Florence Pugh, her boyfriend Harry Styles, and Chris Pine.

Even before the movie premiere at the Venice Film Festival, rumors started to flow about a supposed drama between the actors and director, specifically Pugh and Wilde. Rumors began when the public realized Pugh, who is typically very vocal on her social media about the movies she is part of, wasn’t posting or talking about Don’t Worry Darling.

Later on, there was speculation that she was paid way less than Styles, even though she is the star of the movie. These allegations haven’t been confirmed.

However, Wilde assured in a recent interview with Vanity Fair that everything has always been well on and off set. When asked about Pugh and the whole social media speculation, she said, “Florence is one of the most in-demand actresses in the universe. […] I gather that some people expect for her to be engaging more on social media. I didn’t hire her to post. I hired her to act. She fulfilled every single expectation I had of her. That’s all that matters to me.”

When it comes to Wilde’s relationship with Styles, the status of their relationship is unknown, but ever since Venice, the breakup rumors have become louder.