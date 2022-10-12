Olivia Wilde all smiles in crop top and tight leggings while carrying expensive Gucci bag

Olivia Wilde is all smiles in a crop top and leggings while carrying an expensive Gucci bag. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Olivia Wilde was all smiles as she walked down the street in a crop top and tight leggings while carrying an expensive Gucci bag with her.

The 38-year-old actress looked stunning in her all-black outfit.

She wore a simple black crop top and high-waisted, form-fitting black leggings that just barely showed off her toned midriff.

Wilde paired her outfit with a pair of comfortable-looking black Adidas tennis shoes and a pair of black sunglasses.

She wore her long brunette hair loose and rippling in the wind as she walked. Wilde also wore a pair of small gold earrings.

The photo caught her smiling happily and clutching a Gucci purse strap in one hand with her other hand behind her head.

Olivia Wilde stunned in all black and Gucci

Her gorgeous red Gucci purse further complemented her simple yet flattering form-fitting black outfit slung over one shoulder. The Gucci Attache Shoulder Bag she held in the photo is glamorous but pricey, with a price tag of up to $3590.

The photo was snapped as Wilde walked down the street in Los Angeles, California.

Wilde is an actress and filmmaker who has gained much attention lately for her latest project, Don’t Worry Darling.

The psychological thriller premiered on September 23, 2022, and Wilde took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion with several throwback photos of herself with her Don’t Worry Darling co-stars, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Don’t Worry Darling was the latest development in Wilde’s recent foray into directing and filmmaking. Before her directorial debut in Booksmart in 2019, she was largely known for acting in such projects as House, Cowboys and Aliens, and The Lazarus Effect.

The actress was previously married to Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudeikis, until their divorce in 2020. She has been dating Styles since 2021 after they met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.

Wilde is all smiles amidst Don’t Worry Darling controversies

Despite the ongoing Don’t Worry Darling controversies, Wilde appeared happy and carefree in her recent photo. The film has received extensive media attention, mainly because of its numerous on-set and off-set controversies.

The controversies kicked off when Shia LaBeouf called out Wilde for allegedly lying that she fired him from the set of Don’t Worry Darling to protect the cast, given the sexual assault allegations against LaBeouf. LaBeouf claimed he had willingly left the set due to scheduling conflicts and even shared text messages that seemingly supported his version of events.

Many reports also alleged a feud took place on set between Wilde and Pugh, though Wilde has repeatedly denied this rumor.

By far the oddest controversy occurred when fans believed they spotted Styles spitting on co-star Chris Pine at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere.

Wilde, as well as both Pine’s and Styles’ representatives, have all stated that no spitting incident occurred and called the rumors a “complete fabrication.”

While it is questionable how much truth these controversies and rumors hold, it has led to heightened scrutiny of Wilde and her relationship with Styles. However, she seems to be remaining positive as she showed off her Gucci bag and smiled while walking through Los Angeles.