Olivia Rodrigo wasn’t satisfied serving one fabulous look at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Instead, the talented singer delivered two fashion wins with a set of gorgeous gowns for the occasion.

While Olivia wasn’t nominated for a Grammy this year, she attended to present the Best New Artist award. The big honor went to Samara Joy after Olivia won the distinguishment last year.

Other presenters at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards included Viola Davis, James Corden, and Cardi B, all of whom have experience on the award show circuit.

As for Olivia, she made quite an impression with a sheer award-show gown and a sparkly after-party look.

With the help of stylist Danielle Goldberg, Olivia knocked each look out of the park, sharing with her social media followers on Instagram.

Olivia Rodrigo stuns in Miu Miu and 16Arlington at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards

Olivia’s first image showed her making a silly expression and channeling her inner-Wednesday Addams with a sheer-black dress by Miu Miu. The floor-length gown had spaghetti straps, featuring a matching undergarment set.

The Driver’s License singer carried a dark clutch, showing her matching black manicure for a fashionable ensemble.

The respected jewelry company Tiffany & Co. hooked up Olivia’s jewelry with a statement necklace, stud earrings from the Elsa Peretti collection, and multiple rings. Olivia’s dark tresses were sleek and straight, cascading down her back.

A swipe right featured Olivia posing in her party dress — a long-sleeve minidress she paired with 5-inch platforms. The sparkly ensemble had a keyhole cutout under the bodice, adding a festive vibe to the look.

Olivia rocked a black sequin gown by 16Arlington to The Universal Music Group’s 2023 Grammys After Party, which took place immediately after the event.

The singer’s caption read, “grammys 👵🏼 day!!!!!! so special celebrating the magic of music with such wonderful ppl.”

Fans who wish to replicate Olivia’s Grammy after-party dress are out of luck because the gown was custom-made.

However, all hope is not lost because Olivia fans can check out her Glossier partnership.

Olivia Rodrigo teams up with Glossier

Olivia teamed up with the beauty brand Glossier to deliver her own collection.

The purpose of the collection was to highlight existing beauty rather than attempt to mask imperfections.

Olivia told Vogue, “Less is more with skincare and makeup a lot of the time and I’ve found when I keep things simple I feel the best too.”

As Olivia explained, her ethos was aligned with that of Glossier’s making the partnership a natural fit.

She continued, “I love a natural and glowy look—when your skin just shines through, which is like, Glossier’s whole thing, and I love that.”

Olivia and Glossier created Cloud Paint, a cream blush retailing for $20. The duo also launched Solar Paint, a cream bronzer retailing for $20. Finally, Glossier and Olivia launched Stretch Concealer, a buildable concealer retailing for $20 and available on the Glossier website.