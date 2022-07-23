Olivia Rodrigo stuns in string bikini for beach picnic

Olivia Rodrigo smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Olivia Rodrigo is stunning as she snacks on strawberries and shows off her bikini body on the beach.

The 19-year-old singer and actress is fresh from sunny shorefront shots on her Instagram, one shared just before the weekend and for her 27 million+ followers.

Posting from golden sands and topping up her vitamin intake with fresh fruit, the Driver’s License singer gained over 3 million likes overnight – the gallery also included chill moments with friends as Olivia celebrates being “home.”

Opening with a picnic hangout and seated on a white cloth just yards from lapping waves, Olivia cocked her head to the side while holding a strawberry, also showing off her toned figure in a black string bikini top and denim shorts worn unbuttoned.

Highlighting her abs and cleavage as she wore a long braid and shades, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series face drove fans to swipe, where a male was seen hanging out on the beach – Olivia also shared a sunny walk amid the Los Angeles foothills and beneath the famed Hollywood sign.

Rodrigo closed with a bit of a brag as a video showed her placing her three Grammy awards onto a shelf. “Home :))),” a caption read.

Olivia has been busy traveling amid her 2022 Sour tour.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Olivia Rodrigo admits fame takes toll on mental health

Two weeks ago, she performed live on stage with singer Natalie Imbruglia, with June seeing her in Europe – here, too, the brunette shared a foodie post as she showed off her fresh Belgian waffles.

A rapid rise to fame brings money and attention, but it likewise brings pressure. The teen sensation opened up to Vogue Singapore in 2021, revealing:

“I’m taking it one step at a time. It can be really tough on your mental health though. I’m grateful for the people who like me for me and keep me separated from all the noise and tabloids or what people are saying about me on social media. That’s always been a top priority.”

On her debut Driver’s License single, the star noted: “Never in a million years could I have expected the response that it got. It completely changed my life forever.”

Olivia Rodrigo a favorite with celeb Instagram followers

Olivia follows no Instagram accounts, but plenty of stars are following her. Keeping tabs on Olivia are Rare singer Selena Gomez, actress Bella Thorne, pop superstar Justin Bieber, plus supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.