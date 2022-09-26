Olivia Rodrigo stuns in gorgeous laced silk dress

Olivia Rodrigo looks beautiful, smiling for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Olivia Rodrigo looked beautiful as ever next to Alanis Morissette.

The Drivers License singer has been busy touring the world and enjoying her stardom life.

She recently attended the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in Toronto.

Rodrigo wore an incredible Saint Laurent slipdress with black lace detailing from the pre-fall 2022 collection.

The Grammy-winning singer made sure to stay loyal to her iconic chick punk style by adding a black lace choker that matched her dress.

For accessories, she put on many silver rings on her fingers to adorn her pretty manicure.

Olivia Rodrigo poses next to Alanis Morissette

Rodrigo’s long dark brown hair was styled in very slight waves with a couple of strands braided to add an extra touch.

Her makeup consisted of glittery eyes, sharp eyeliner, and a bold red lip.

Rodrigo posted a picture posing with Morissette to her Instagram account, captioning it, “everything’s gonna be fine fine fine❤️ ily @alanis.”

The 19-year-old attended this event to help introduce Morissette to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, where she spoke about the influence of Morissette’s music on her own music and career by saying, “Alanis’ songwriting was unlike anything I’d ever heard before, and I haven’t heard anything quite like it since. And that voice — fierce and tender and sometimes funny and playful. I became hooked for life.”

Olivia Rodrigo talks about new music

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the biggest artists of this new generation.

She scored a second Hot 100 No.1 with her massive song Good 4 U after her debut single, Drivers License, came out. These songs were part of her debut studio album Sour, which later allowed Rodrigo to go on a tour, play these very personal songs to her fans and even release a documentary titled Olivia Rodrigo: Coming Home 2 U on Disney+.

But what comes after this incredible success? Rodrigo talked to Billboard about what’s coming in her career, saying, “I have a title for my next album and a few songs. It’s really exciting to think about the next world that’s coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now.”

She also confirmed she is getting in the studio again with Dan Nigro, with whom she worked extensively on the Sour album.