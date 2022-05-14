Olivia Rodrigo stuns in fishnets, thigh-skimming miniskirt

Olivia Rodrigo thigh-skimming skirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Olivia Rodrigo is wrapping up the North American leg of her Sour Tour, and she is sharing pictures as she goes. The pop star showed off her toned legs in a thigh-skimming custom skirt paired with fishnets and boots.

Olivia frequently shows off her famous legs during performances on tour. Olivia Rodrigo’s tour is completely sold out, but fans got a sneak peek of what to expect at her concerts.

The singer shared photos from a recent show in Nashville– she is currently performing dates in Texas before heading to California. After her North American dates, European fans can look forward to her, as she first arrives in Germany in June.

Olivia Rodrigo wears fishnets and a thigh-skimming skirt

Olivia Rodrigo shared new photos from her concert tour, where she performed her hits for fans.

The pictures showed Olivia as she performed a date from her Sour Tour concert at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Olivia wore a custom Vivienne Westwood corset for the performance. The Sour singer paired it with a custom, thigh-skimming skirt by the same designer.

She wore platform knee-high Doc Martens boots and fishnet stockings underneath. She wore a silver, glittery dress with a large bow across her cleavage. She extended one of her arms and held a microphone in the other, as her forearms were covered in fingerless fishnets.

Another photo from backstage showed Olivia extending her arms as a crowd of fans cheered for her.

She wrote in the caption, “grand ole opry.”

She also shared a photo of numerous fan signs from adoring concertgoers.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2022 Met Gala and talks synesthesia

Olivia Rodrigo attended the 2022 Met Gala in Italian designer Versace.

She gave Vogue exclusive access as she got ready for the big fashion event. She also revealed that she has “minor baby synesthesia.”

She explained, “So when I listen to songs, I’ll, like, see colors.” She shared that lots of the songs on her album Sour are purple.

The clip then showed her stylists, Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, who expressed a desire to give Olivia a purple moment. And have a purple moment, she did, as the singer rocked a sparkly purple Versace gown on the red carpet.

Olivia added an ethereal vibe to the gilded glamour theme, and she styled her long brown hair in waves with purple butterflies. She completed her look with sheer purple opera gloves and purple heels.