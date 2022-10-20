Olivia Rodrigo looks incredible in sharp eyeliner and a fun hairstyle. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the most influential young women of her generation.

She popped out of nowhere and became a superstar who received so much praise from the public as well as many other big artists.

Not only that, but she received seven nominations for the Grammys this year, and she took home three of those.

Needless to say, she is killing it out there when it comes to her music. But also, she’s been noticed for her cool rock-inspired fashion style.

Rodrigo recently stunned while going braless in a white tank top.

The singer added a metallic sparkly silver mini-skirt to the outfit.

Olivia Rodrigo chowed down on lunch with her friends

This piece of clothing allowed her to show off her toned stomach and her long legs.

Her brown hair was parted down the middle and braided into two long braids that she left down on each side of her face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rodrigo’s red manicure was adorned by a couple of rings, and she also decided to add a couple of chain necklaces hanging from her neck. Last but not least she carried around a small black leather bag.

The actress shared a few pictures on her Instagram. One of them was a lovely poem and another one was a super cute picture of her and two friends having a lavish lunch underneath a pink tent.

Olivia Rodrigo talks about the future of her career

Rodrigo is young, but she has done and accomplished so much in such a short amount on this earth.

The singer talked with GQ magazine about the future of her career and what she sees herself doing in the upcoming years. She has been playing Nini in the Disney Channel series High Shcool Musical: The Musical: The Series alongside her ex Joshua Bassett since 2019.

However, the actress left the show in the third season to focus on other projects. She has appeared a few times as a special guest, but her character wasn’t part of the main story anymore.

When asked how Rodrigo saw herself and her career in 10 years, she said, “I’ll be 28. I think it’s really strange how there’s a finite amount of time women can be pop stars, you know what I mean? […] But hopefully I’ll still be putting out music that I like, and it’ll still resonate with other people. I’ve always wanted to be a songwriter that writes songs for other people too.”