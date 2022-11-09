Olivia Rodrigo looked amazing as she rocked a gray minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Olivia Rodrigo was giving off ‘90s grunge realness for her latest killer ensemble.

The 19-year-old singer looked sensational as she donned a gray minidress adorned with her beloved pop-punk twist.

Since skyrocketing to fame back in 2021 after the massive success of her debut single, Driver’s License, Olivia has been a rising fashion favorite on the red carpet.

The iconic pop girl can rock any kind of look – whether it’s a gorgeous lace silk dress or black tee and red plaid miniskirt combo.

Yesterday, the brunette beauty was snapped looking phenomenal after she posted a selfie of her outfit for the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Posing up a storm for the picture, Olivia exuded style in a stunning gray minidress that had a surprise – a cut-out back.

Olivia Rodrigo wows in gray minidress

Olivia’s minidress also had a pleated skirt fitted corseted top, which showed off plenty of her skin at the back.

The stunner showed off her toned legs, pairing the dress with sheer black stockings held up with garters, adding a sexy touch to the look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Olivia chose schoolgirl-inspired accessories for her ensemble, opting for chunky black Mary Jane heels, a velvet choker necklace with a pendant, and silver earrings.

Her long, chocolate locks were parted down the middle and hung in loose waves down her back.

For glam, the songwriter went with sky-high lashes and subtly glittery, winged eyeliner which created a rocker-chic vibe.

In the other pictures she posted, Olivia can be seen performing on stage at the event.

She was also snapped posing next to music legends like Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlisle, Dolly Parton, and P!nk.

Olivia captioned the post: “feeling insanelyyyyyy lucky and honored to have helped induct the magnificent Carly Simon into the rock n roll hall of fame last night. being in a room with some of the greatest songwriters of all time was something I’ll never ever forget.”

Olivia Rodrigo is an ambassador for Glossier

Aside from her music success, Olivia has also secured some pretty lucrative deals as an ambassador for many brands.

In April 2022, the Grammy Award-winning artist signed a long-term deal with Glossier Inc. for the brand’s first ever celebrity deal, as Vogue reports.

Olivia is expected to collaborate on the beauty and skincare company’s products as well as promote the brand.

She has also promoted Apple’s iPad, and last year in December, she signed a one-year deal with Hong Kong-based phone case seller Casetify.