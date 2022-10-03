Olivia Rodrigo stuns braless in a plunging dress with a designer shout out

Olivia Rodrigo poses in high fashion. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/AdMedia

Uber-famous singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo is well-known for her hit songs Drivers License and Good 4 U. The 19-year-old star is also a three-time Grammy award winner for her album, Sour, which was released in 2021.

Fans also look to Olivia for her amazing fashion sense, and her mix of high-end and punk strikes a chord with those that look up to her for inspiration.

Olivia showcased a toned-down and elegant look on her Instagram Story over the weekend, wearing an exquisite white number with gorgeous detailing, and snapped a selfie in the mirror.

Her white silk dress, made by Givenchy, was equal parts simple and opulent, with a plunging neckline to show Olivia’s natural curves.

The dress revealed beautiful lace from front to back, acting as straps on the dress with a bridal feel and pure sophistication.

Olivia’s hair was pulled black in a sleek and tight bun, and her glam showed a deep and dark lip, still keeping with her usual, edgy style.

Olivia Rodrigo in a stunning selfie. Pic credit: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram

When can fans expect a new album from Olivia Rodrigo?

After a huge success with her debut album, fans are anxiously awaiting new music from Olivia. However, she is not in a hurry to churn out a new album until she feels ready.

“I have a title for my next album and a few songs. It’s really exciting to think about the next world that’s coming up for me. I just love writing songs,” Olivia said of the work she is putting in on new music. But she doesn’t want to stress about it, admitting, “I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Olivia also revealed that she is working with Dan Nigro, who helped her find success with her first album.

Olivia Rodrigo fights for the rights of young people as an activist

Aside from her music, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Olivia also worked closely with the Biden administration to help get young people vaccinated. She personally met with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci to help come up with a plan to help people her age learn more about the vaccine.

Olivia also opposed the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which took steps to limit a woman’s right to an abortion.

She performed with British singer Lily Allen, and they song a song she dedicated to the justices that voted against women’s rights and publicly showed her support for those who supported a woman’s right to choose.