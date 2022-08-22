Olivia Rodrigo steps out in thigh-skimming black minidress

Olivia Rodrigo stunned fans in a lacey satin black minidress. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Singer and actor Olivia Rodrigo was spotted out and about in New York City looking incredible in a thigh-skimming black minidress.

The 19-year-old High School Musical star wore the little black satin lace dress for a musical night at The Bowery Ballroom.

The tiny minidress featured a low neckline with lace trim on the cups of the bust. The skirt ended way above the knee, showing off her long legs and fantastic physique.

Olivia paired the outfit with chunky black shoes and white socks. She also had a black leather bag along with another canvas-type carrier bag.

The star’s long brunette hair was worn down and dangled over her right shoulder.

Her make-up looked subtle, with most of the color coming from a bright red lipstick.

Olivia looked perfectly comfortable with all the attention directed at her as she gave fans a slight smile.

Olivia Rodrigo stunned in black mini dress for a night out in New York

Olivia Rodrigo looked amazing in a thigh-skimming black minidress. Pic credit: BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Olivia in a thigh-skimming garment in the last few months. In May, the Sour singer wore a Vivienne Westwood corset and miniskirt while performing onstage as part of her Sour Tour concert at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The glittery silver dress came with a large bow across her cleavage, fishnet stockings, and a pair of platform knee-high Doc Martens boots.

Olivia posted a pic of the outfit on Instagram.

Last month, Olivia impressed her army of fans when she turned up at the beach in a bikini. She again looked incredible as she sat in the sand and munched on strawberries from a picnic basket in a black bikini top and daisy duke shorts.

Behind her, the scene looked super summery as waves crashed up onto the beach.

Olivia Rodrigo and DJ Zack Bia have split up

It’s been a busy year so far for Olivia on the dating scene, but seemingly not a very successful one. Her split from boyfriend Adam Faze was confirmed last February after the pair had been together for less than a year.

She was almost immediately linked thereafter with 26-year-old DJ Zack Bia, but it now seems that that relationship has also ended. According to US Weekly, the couple began casually dating after being spotted hanging out at a Super Bowl party.

But an insider has now told the outlet that their “relationship sort of fizzled” out.

The source added, “They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while. There were no issues — they both have different work schedules and different friend groups.”