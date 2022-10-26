Olivia Rodrigo shows off legs in plaid mini skirt

Olivia Rodrigo looks incredible posing for the camera in natural makeup and slight yellow eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

Rodrigo is mainly known for her hit song Drivers License, which rose her to the stardom she has today and gained her a very loyal fanbase, as well as praise from other huge artists like Taylor Swift and Cardi B.

She recently collaborated with Glossier, and she looked incredible attending a shop to promote her products.

The songwriter wore a white t-shirt with the word “vote” bejeweled in the middle of her chest to make sure that her fans vote in the upcoming election.

Rodrigo layered this piece of clothing with a grey button-up sweater that she had left open. This piece was so cute and added a very nice touch to the overall outfit, with white feathers at the very end of the sleeves and on the cap.

The 19-year-old showed off her legs by wearing a plaid dark grey skirt. She posed in front of a huge picture of herself with her tongue out and recreating that same facial expression.

Olivia Rodrigo looks incredible promoting her Glossier collection

Her dark super long hair was styled in big sophisticated waves and looked shiny as ever.

For accessories, Rodrigo chose a couple of silver rings to adorn her wine-red manicure, as well as match the color of her lipstick to it. She also wore an adorable pair of heart-shaped earrings.

The singer now has over 28 million followers on Instagram, where she posted these pictures, letting her fans know that her Glossier set is out now.

Olivia Rodrigo’s new partnership with Glossier

The Grammy winner is not only one of the most listened pop stars of the moment, but she is also entering the beauty industry.

Rodrigo was reached out to by the huge makeup brand Glossier to be their first celebrity partner since it launched in 2014.

She spoke to Vogue about this incredible opportunity, “Beauty has always been a way for me to express myself. I’m still figuring out what works for me. I imagine that’ll continue to change as I get older, but that’s what’s fun about it.”

The Good 4 U singer claimed for her, less is more. She likes to keep it simple when it comes to her skincare and makeup routine, still focusing on maintaining that glowy and very natural look.