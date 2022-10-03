Olivia Rodrigo poses in bra next to Addison Rae

Olivia Rodrigo looks stunning with a bold red lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Pop star and writer of one of 2021’s most-streamed albums, Olivia Rodrigo, got together with one of TikTok’s most prominent personalities, Addison Rae.

Rodrigo wore a black bra matching her classic straight pants. Her long dark brown hair was styled down and in loose curls.

Her skin glowed with the flash of the camera, and her makeup was very natural, with a small amount of blush and some nude lipstick to make her plump lips look even better.

She accessorized this look with silver rings, a red manicure, and a small black shoulder bag.

The 19-year-old actress had her arm around the TikTok sensation, who was wearing a basic white tank top tucked in a pair of shiny silk black shorts.

The duo looked fresh and sultry in recently shared pictures by Rae.

Olivia Rodrigo and Addison Rae shine for the camera

Rae wore her long hair straight and over her shoulder, contrasting perfectly with her top.

Her makeup was glowing as she posed with a beige shoulder bag with a metallic chain hanging from her shoulder.

Rae shared this incredible picture on her Instagram, which now has almost 40 million followers, and included a clever caption to reference her famous friend, which read, “Liv laugh love.”

Olivia Rodrigo talks about the future of her music

Olivia Rodrigo is not only one of the biggest stars of this new generation, but she is also an actress who landed one of the leading roles in Disney Channel’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, along with Joshua Bassett, who also happened to be Rodrigo’s ex.

This role gained Olivia a lot of recognition, which led her to sign with Interscope Records in 2020 and release her debut single, Drivers License, which became a huge hit and one of the best-selling songs of 2021.

Following up on the success of her debut single, she released Deja Vu and Good 4 U before releasing her incredible debut solo studio album Sour. This music earned her various Grammy nominations, taking home three out of the seven awards.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, Rodrigo spoke about the future of her music. With just a look at Sour’s lyrics, it’s quite apparent she was in a bad place emotionally, but the singer stated that was not where she was anymore, “I’m definitely not as sad as I was when I wrote Sour. I’m so excited to make my next record and explore more colors and textures and feelings and grow as a human being even more. I’m really stoked for that.”