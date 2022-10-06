Olivia Rodrigo poses in a thigh-skimming mini skirt in front of the Eiffel Tower

Olivia Rodrigo looks beautiful in a natural makeup look for an event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rising pop star Olivia Rodrigo is in Paris, France right now sightseeing and attending Paris Fashion Week.

The 19-year-old is one of the most talked about celebrities these days. Not long ago, she was seen posing next to TikTok sensation Addison Rae. The duo even appeared on a TikTok together.

Recently, Rodrigo shared a picture posing happily in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower which looked incredible lit up at night.

The singer was wearing a white button-up shirt that she layered with a couple more pieces to protect herself from the elements.

On top of it, she put on a plaid black and white shirt. And, to feel cozier, she added a long green coat, adding a lot of color to the casual outfit.

She also decided to wear sheer black tights and a black box pleated skirt which made her legs long incredibly long and toned.

Olivia Rodrigo looked amazing in tights and black mini skirt

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress posed for the camera with her hands on her hair, which appeared to be down.

She accessorized this look by carrying on her shoulder a small black bag, as well as wearing some shiny leather black boots with white socks visible at the very top.

Rodrigo posted this picture in her Instagram Stories, with an incredible almost 28 million followers on the platform.

Olivia Rodrigo poses for the camera in front of the Eiffel Tower to show off her outfit. Pic credit: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo talks about her lyrics

The singer and songwriter has become quite successful for such a young age; all by writing her emotions on paper and then putting them on a song.

Rodrigo signed with Interscope Records, which is the record label for many other important personalities in the music industry like Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, and Lana Del Rey.

This might have been one of her best decisions ever because, after that, she released her debut single Drivers License, which hit No. 1 in a week on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and gained her the spotlight she has now. After that hit song, she went on to release two more singles and then her debut studio album which earned three Grammy Awards.

The singer talked to Elle about her relationships now with the songs from her debut album Sour. She said, “I have a little distance from them now. I actually just feel so proud of them and it’s so much fun to sing them now. … And I just think when you put them out into the world and they help people and make people happy … it’s not quite as devastating anymore. And it’s a very empowering thing.”