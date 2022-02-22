Olivia Rodrigo parties in pink lingerie crop top with black lace trim to celebrate 19th birthday

Olivia Rodrigo partied it up to ring in her 19th birthday, wearing a matching pink skirt, lingerie top, and long-sleeved cover-up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Olivia Rodrigo is one step closer to no longer being a teenager!

The songstress of hits such as Driver’s License, Good 4 U, and Deja Vu made sure to make her 19th birthday a success, celebrating surrounded by friends and wearing some bold attire.

Olivia shared glimpses of the birthday bash recently and had fans doing double takes as she rocked a bright pink ensemble that included a pink lingerie crop top with a matching skirt and long-sleeved cover-up.

The singer, who had her red carpet debut last year, posed for a cheeky snap, touching her hands to the sides of a velvety-pink cowgirl hat that was decorated with a Birthday Girl sign.

“COWGIRL SERVING LOOKS 😍” wrote one fan about the first photo, as others chimed in saying, “oh ur dressed for the twice concert,” “everyday is your birthday in my eyes as you are my #1,” and “YOU LOOK SO GOOD.”

In a short video clip, Olivia could be seen sitting down in front of a brightly-lit cake, smiling hugely, while her entourage sang the birthday song to her.

Olivia recently won a Brit award for her song Good 4 U

Olivia may be fairly new to the musical scene, though not necessarily to showbiz as she got her start in television and film and continues to star in High School Musical: The Musical: The series, but the young singer has already made a big impression on the entertainment industry.

At this year’s Brit awards, Olivia snagged the trophy for International Song of the Year for her hit Good 4 U, beating out musical heavy-weights Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X.

Wowing the crowd and fans alike in a shimmery silver gown, Olivia later took to Instagram to say thank you for the coveted award, while sharing snaps from the evening, including one in which she held her award and pretended to kiss it.

The singer has announced a 2022 tour

Hot on the heels of her highly-successful year, Olivia announced that she has plans to hit the road and tour to continue supporting her album Sour.

According to Spin, the singer is scheduled to hit up at least 40 cities in the United States and across the ocean in Europe.

Olivia has yet to announce any release dates for her second album but the singer will likely be pressured by her followers for an encore given that Sour was released almost a full year ago and was relatively short at 30 minutes long.