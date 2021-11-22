Olivia Rodrigo makes red carpet debut at the 2021 AMA’s in tight, halter-style lilac gown with feathered bottom

Olivia Rodrigo had a whopping 7 nominations at this year’s AMA’s. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Admedia

Olivia Rodrigo tore up the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards show and proved she knows how to serve up high fashion!

The 18-year-old break-out singer of 2021, dominating the airwaves with hits such as Drivers License and Good 4 U, showed up at the celebrity-laden awards show looking like the star that she is.

Olivia Rodrigo rocked a stunning lilac sequined gown at the AMA’s

Olivia wore a stunning, sequined, lilac David Koma gown that gave hints of the singer’s legs and matching high-waisted briefs beneath the semi-transparent material.

The gorgeous outfit culminated in a column of purple feathers that hugged her ankles and calves, sitting just above some shiny silver heels.

Olivia kept her enviably-lengthy chocolate tresses down, with some smoky eyes and deep rose lips completing her glam ensemble.

The superstar shared pics of her stunning outfit to her Instagram account and had clocked up over 3 million likes by the time of writing.

Who won at this year’s AMA’s and did Olivia Rodrigo take home any trophies?

The young singer entered the evening awards show with an impressive list of nominations that included Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Favorite Trending Song (for her hit Driver’s License), Favorite Music Video, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Pop Song and Favorite Female Artist.

But despite being the most nominated artist this year, Olivia, unfortunately, went home empty-handed.

Reports came in at the end of the evening listing all the winners of the night, with popular South Korean boy band BTS winning Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song for their smash Butter.

American singer/songwriter Lil Nas X won for Favorite Music Video, with Taylor Swift taking the awards for Favorite Female Pop Artist as well as Favorite Pop Album.

Machine Gun Kelly also scored a win, nabbing the award for Favorite Rock Artist, showing up with his 12-year-old daughter instead of his anticipated date, girlfriend Megan Fox.

How did Olivia Rodrigo become the next biggest pop star?

Although her appearance in the music scene was a rapid one just this year, Olivia is no stranger to showbiz.

The songstress began with Old Navy commercials at the tender age of 12 before breaking into acting with a role in Disney’s series Bizaardvark as character Paige Olvera.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was where Olivia found her true first breakthrough, however, as Nini Salazar-Roberts, playing opposite Joshua Bassett.

Olivia used her status as a tween-favorite to springboard into her musical career and her star rose swiftly upon the release of Drivers License, Good 4 U, and deja vu.

Despite her losses at this year’s AMA’s, the future is bright for the singer, and fans will undoubtedly eagerly await the 2022 Grammy Awards, where Olivia will be another front-runner.