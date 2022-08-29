Olivia Rodrigo in thigh-skimming mini skirt enjoys evening out

Olivia Rodrigo at Disney+ High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Premiere held at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

This past week, singer Olivia Rodrigo showed her love of plaid miniskirts, as she wore different varieties for several different occasions.

The most recent arrived on Friday night, as the 19-year-old pop star was photographed leaving Electric Lady Studio in New York City.

Rodrigo was rocking a pleated red plaid mini skirt showing off plenty of leg and a bedazzled black t-shirt with cap sleeves. On her feet, she had black combat boots, adding to her pop-punk look.

The singer also had several long braids done in her hair, with one visibly falling down her side in one of the photos (below).

She carried a small black bag with her, which she clutched by her side as she walked down the street.

According to Elle’s report, Rodrigo spent some time at the historic NYC recording studio before getting dinner at Zumba with her friend Daniel Nigo.

Olivia Rodrigo grabs dinner at Zumba this evening in a plaid pleated skirt and two long braid ponytails. Pic credit: Blayzen Photos/Backgrid

Rodrigo performed at MSG with Billy Joel

Earlier in the week, Olivia Rodrigo was seen in another plaid mini skirt, this time a brighter yellow color skirt to go with a black top, as she got on stage with pop legend Billy Joel.

Rodrigo shared an Instagram post from the memorable night at Madison Square Garden, which included a video clip of her standing with Joel as they sang his hit Uptown Girl together. The two hugged following the performance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“literally because you played her uptown girl… such an honor to perform with one of the best songwriters alive last night. Billy Joel 4 life!!!!!” she wrote in her IG post’s caption.

In addition to performing Uptown Girl with Billy Joel, Rodrigo performed her hit song Deja Vu for the fans in attendance at MSG.

A longer video clip featuring Joel introducing Rodrigo and the various performances popped up on YouTube following the event.

Olivia Rodrigo among MTV VMA nominees

Olivia Rodrigo could end her week on a high note as she’s up for multiple awards at the annual MTV Video Music Awards, which are taking place in New Jersey at the Prudential Center.

According to MTV, her song Traitor is up for Best Pop at the VMAs, while driving home 2 u is among the nominees for Best Longform Video. The music video for her hit song Brutal is up for Best Editing and the coveted Video of the Year Award.

She’ll be contending for that particular VMA with Doja Cat, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, and the duo of Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow.

As seen in the Brutal music video (below), Rodrigo donned a short plaid skirt for part of the creative visuals to go with her hit song.

Viewers can watch MTV on Sunday night to see if Rodrigo claims all of the prizes she was nominated for, adding to last year’s VMAs, including Song of the Year for Driver’s License and Best New Artist.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards air Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on MTV.