Olivia Rodrigo in skimpy dress and knee highs channels perfect Betty Boop

Olivia Rodrigo is the perfect Betty Boop in a little red dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Olivia Rodrigo was incredible in a little red dress and sheer knee-high socks for her Betty Boop costume while arriving at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party.

The little red dress was strapless and cropped at the upper thighs with a flair out in perfect Betty Boop style. The style of the dress showed the actress’ collarbone and long legs.

Olivia paired the dress with a small matching red clutch purse and a red garter above her left knee.

The 19-year-old singer and songwriter completed the outfit with sheer knee-high stockings and black platform heels that gave the star some extra height.

Olivia wore her hair in perfect Betty Boop curls, complete with a couple of curls swooping in front of her forehead. Her makeup was perfect with glitter eyeshadow, long lashes, rosy cheeks, and the iconic bright red lipstick.

The Hollywood star’s overall look was a perfect representation of Betty Boop. Olivia looked stylish and chic as she strutted in her costume.

Olivia Rodrigo stuns in a Betty Boop Costume. Pic credit: The Hollywood JR/BACKGRID

Olivia Rodrigo has a lipgloss collection

The Bizaardvark actress has a mini beauty bag available with Glossier for a limited time called the Olivia Rodrigo collection. Glossier posted a photo of Olivia posing with her bag and applying the lip gloss before flashing a smile at the camera.

Olivia wore a tiny gray mini skirt with a white crop top and a gray jacket with puffs at the ends of the sleeves. She looked fantastic, with her long brown hair cascading behind her and her makeup on point as she promoted her products.

In the series of photos, The Good 4 u singer also posed beside a giant Glossier column.

Olivia Rodrigo concluded her Sour Tour

Olivia claimed even more fame through her album, Sour. While the music for this amazing album lives on, the tour did eventually have to come to an end.

The actress posted a series of photos to Instagram with the caption, “it’s the last week of SOUR TOUR.”

In the first photo, Olivia looked gorgeous in a white collared crop top and fashionable, high-waisted plaid pants. Olivia’s hair was down and parted in the middle, and she gazed toward the camera with a stoic expression.

The post received well over 2,000,000 likes and over 7,000 comments.