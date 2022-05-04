Olivia Rodrigo impresses in glitter slit dress

Olivia Rodrigo smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S-Bukley

Olivia Rodrigo quickly made headlines as she graced the Met Gala red carpet earlier this week. The teen pop sensation was amid a slew of A-Listers swarming the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC, and she came dressed to impress.

Ditching her schoolgirl miniskirts, the Driver’s License singer stunned in a custom-made lavender Versace gown, and the photos are now all over her Instagram.

Olivia Rodrigo stuns in Versace Met Gala dress

Olivia’s look came classy, glam, and a little sexy. The 19-year-old highlighted her trim figure in a strappy and slit glitter dress with ruched bust detailing and additional sleeve accents, despite the dress being sleeveless.

Rodrigo added sheer gloves and butterfly hairpieces for a slight fairytale finish, also rocking purple glitter platform heels as she flashed her toned legs.

The Grammy winner further coordinated her ensemble via mauve glitter eyeshadow as she wore her long dark locks curled and flowing.

“Best night at the met! ily @donatella_versace @versace @voguemagazine 💟💟💟,” she captioned an Instagram post showing her look.

This is Olivia’s second time at the Met Gala and her look is drastically different from last year’s ensemble.

“I think it’s really fun that I’m not wearing a dress to my first Met,” Olivia said during the 2021 Met Gala, where she wore an all-black, netted lace Saint Laurent jumpsuit. “I just think it looks so rock ‘n’ roll and yet so sophisticated.”

Olivia was still 17 when she opened up to Glamour as her profile rose via her role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Olivia Rodrigo opens up on career

“Oh my gosh, 100%. I think I’m still struggling with that as a 17-year-old girl, and trying to find my footing in the world. But I think especially being on the show, it really feels like such a family, and I think that all of the people on the cast are so loyal to each other, and I think that’s so important,” she said. “To this day, I still feel like an outsider and I think that’s just part of human nature and part of growing up. It’s hard to find your footing in the world. I think that’s something that Nini, my character, definitely experienced a lot in this series. That was really a fun challenge to portray that,” the rising star added.

The Met Gala this year welcomed faces including the Kardashian-Jenner reality stars, rapper Nicki Minaj, pop sensation Billie Eilish, plus supermodels Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber. Also in attendance were Gossip Girl star Blake Lively and singer Gwen Stefani.