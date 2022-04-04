Olivia Rodrigo earns high praise for bringing a sign language interpreter to GRAMMYs red carpet

Fans praised Olivia Rodrigo for bringing a sign language interpreter with her to the red carpet at the GRAMMY Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

At only 19, Olivia Rodrigo has made waves all around the arts community with her work in music and even on Disney+, but fans are thrilled with the young pop singer for another reason as well.

At Sunday night’s GRAMMY Awards ceremony, Olivia had a sign language interpreter on the red carpet with her.

Although it’s not unheard of for celebrities to have interpreters, they are rarely seen on the red carpet at events such as the GRAMMYs.

Fans and other celebrities were impressed and thrilled to see the American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter with Olivia on Sunday night. On one of the biggest nights of the year for music, Olivia made sure everyone was included.

Olivia Rodrigo earns praise from fans and celebrities for bringing ASL interpreter with her to GRAMMYs

Fans took to Twitter to express their love for Olivia bringing an ASL interpreter onto the red carpet with her, and even celebrities took note.

Coda star Marlee Matlin sent out a tweet thanking Olivia for having an interpreter as well. Coda is a film that follows Ruby, the sole member of her family who isn’t deaf. Marlee herself has been deaf since she was a small child.

However, it wasn’t only celebrities who praised Olivia for bringing an interpreter with her. One user thanked Olivia and Chloe Bailey, another star who brought a sign language interpreter, for doing so during their interviews.

kudos to chloe bailey and olivia rodrigo for hiring sign language interpreters for their interviews pic.twitter.com/jOtbUi24dh — t (@meeksfiIm) April 3, 2022

Another user tweeted out, “[Olivia Rodrigo] being the only artist on the carpet to have a sign language interpreter though… [pleading emoji] i love her.”

Not only was Olivia praised for bringing a sign language interpreter to the red carpet, but the star was able to take home an award.

Olivia Rodrigo brings home Best New Artist award at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards

Olivia was nominated for seven GRAMMY Awards and took home three, truly attesting to her deserving Best New Artist award.

Alongside Best New Artist, she won the Best Pop Vocal Album award for her album Sour and Best Pop Solo Performance for her song Drivers License.

Alongside those three awards, Olivia was nominated for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Music Video.

However, Olivia made sure she didn’t take all of the credit for her awards. During her acceptance speech, she thanked Interscope for believing in her and her team, parents, best friends, and fellow songwriter Dan Nigro.

Winning the award was her “biggest dream come true.”