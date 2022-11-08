Olivia Ponton looks gorgeous in glammed-up makeup, diamond earrings, and plump lips. Pic credit:@olivia.ponton/Instagram

Social media sensation Olivia Ponton shared her most recent photo dump with her followers.

Ponton is mainly known for her extensive social media following and her exciting and fashionable content.

She recently dressed up as a fembot for Halloween, where she stunned in a pink dress that featured feathers on the top that matched the feathers in her hair clip. She also accessorized the look with a pearl necklace and bracelet.

In another picture, she showed off her incredibly toned physique by wearing a red bikini and a blue denim cap with the word “honey” written across the front. She also rocked a bunch of jewelry — from a long and colorful cross necklace to a Prada one.

Ponton also put on a very casual and interesting outfit for a stroll around the city while she grabbed some pizza late at night. She was seen wearing a crop top with a long-sleeved green and black sweater that she left falling over one of her shoulders.

She paired it with a super oversized pair of black shorts. She also carried a round, long black leather bag as she spoke on the phone.

Olivia Ponton shows off incredible skin and natural makeup under the sun

From the look of this photo dump, Ponton’s life is filled with happy and fashionable moments. One of those was when she hung out with her fellow social media personality friend Lily Chee while wearing a white cropped top and a black sheer mini skirt.

The two of them shared a hug as the camera snapped the picture. Ponton was seeing accessorizing her outfit with two long necklaces and a black leather shoulder bag.

In the caption of this Instagram post, the TikToker explained each one of the pictures to give a little more context to her 3.3 million followers.

Ponton always has incredible spot-free skin and a natural everyday makeup look. Not too long ago, she shared her 10-minute makeup routine with Allure, showing her followers how to look as radiant as her.

Olivia Ponton poses with President Joe Biden to encourage followers to vote

In short, the 20-year-old thinks voting is hot.

Ponton recently had the opportunity to meet United States president Joe Biden and even posed for a selfie with him.

The influencer has always been very clear about where she stands regarding politics.

While spending time in Washington DC, Ponton posed with Biden and many other influencers for a selfie that she later posted to her Instagram.