Olivia Ponton shows off legs in thigh-skimming shorts

Olivia Ponton looks beautiful in no makeup and wet hair. Pic credit: @olivia.ponton/Instagram

Social media influencer Olivia Ponton keeps giving everyone something to talk about.

Ponton’s career started thanks to TikTok, but she has for sure made a lot from it.

She keeps showing off her amazing style on her social media, and this time it was no exception.

The American model posed lying on some stairs wearing a black Dior crop top with white straps that had the brand’s name written on it.

She matched her top to her shorts, with the same black-and-white theme.

However, it looked like Ponton wanted to elevate this outfit a little more and make it look more sophisticated.

Olivia Ponton lies on stairs to show off her legs

She also layered a beautiful white suit jacket to help protect herself from the elements and cold New York weather.

She continued that white moment by putting on some shiny, white thigh-high boots that she rolled down halfway.

Her gorgeous blonde hair was styled half up and half down, and she accessorized with some gold hoop earrings as well as some colorful rings adorning her dark manicure. She simply captioned her share, “234?”

Olivia Ponton tells the secret of being successful on social media

The 20-year-old social media personality, model, and TikToker Ponton blew up overnight.

If there is something she knows, it’s probably how she managed to take her TikTok account and make a career from it. The model is also a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie, because of course, her beautiful face and fit body are perfect for modeling swimsuits.

Ponton attended the SI Swimsuit’s 2022 launch party in The Big Apple. The rookie shared her secret to a successful career in this very popular business which is social media, as well as giving her advice for creating content.

When interviewed, Ponton said, “Definitely patience is key. You have to be very consistent with it, be yourself, do whatever you love and I guarantee you, if you really put in the work it will happen.”

The model looked incredible in a sequined silver dress with a halter neck as she walked the event’s red carpet. She wore her blonde hair slicked back in a bun with some front pieces out to frame her face, and her makeup was natural yet glammed up.

She captioned this post, “rookie year @si_swimsuit thank you for a beautiful night.”