Olivia Ponton shows off amazing abs in bedroom crop top

Olivia Ponton is showing her shredded abs in a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @olivia.ponton/Instagram

Olivia Ponton revealed her toned abs and trim waist in a recent casual share.

The model took to her social media page to post a mirror selfie.

Olivia rose to prominence this year as a Sports Illustrated rookie gracing the magazine’s highly-coveted SI Swim Edition with fellow rookie Cindy Kimberly. However, she has been an LGBTQ+ icon since she appeared in Teen Vogue in 2021.

Olivia shared the photo with her 3.4 million fans and followers on her Instagram Story.

The picture featured Olivia in the mirror wearing a sports bra and shorts. She posed inside a hotel in front of a bed and adjacent window.

Olivia held her phone in one hand and placed the other on her thigh.

Olivia Ponton gives bedhead chic look in crop top

Olivia’s iPhone largely covered her, but one side of her face was visible. Her shoulder-length blonde hair featured loose waves, giving her own version of a bedhead look.

She wore a black sleeveless tank that appeared to have an asymmetrical hem, and the crop top showed her taut tummy. She paired the crop with dark-colored shorts featuring two shades and a darker hue around the waistband.

She added a location tag to the photo, alerting fans that she was in Nevada.

Olivia rocked lengthy black acrylic nails and a gold Cartier bracelet, with nothing else in the way of accessories. Behind Olivia, natural light poured in through the window, adding to the airy feeling of the selfie.

The bed to Olivia’s rear featured large pillows and light sheets as the piece of furniture was unmade, adding to the bedhead vibe.

Pic credit: @olivia.ponton/Instagram

Olivia Ponton discusses her sexuality

With 7.9 million TikTok followers and 3.4 million Instagram followers, Olivia is an influential person, with many people looking up to her. That is part of the reason why her 2021 Teen Vogue interview was so powerful.

Olivia bravely came out as a bisexual woman, and she credited JoJo Siwa as one of the people who gave her the strength to do so.

Olivia said about JoJo, “I saw that and thought, ‘Wow, that’s really amazing for young children now because she’s such a big role model.’ And she’s really become almost a role model for me to look up to as well.”

Olivia continued, “I want to let young girls know that it’s okay to not even know your sexuality until you’re older. I think it should be more normalized to come out [when you’re ready for it].”

Only in her early 20s, Olivia has been an inspiration in the LGBTQ+ community for years.