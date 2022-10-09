Olivia Ponton shows off abs in thigh-skimming mini skirt

Olivia Ponton shows off her bleached brows by snapping a selfie. Pic credit: @olivia.ponton/Instagram

Olivia Ponton is one of those social media personalities that people follow because of their incredible fashion sense and constant content.

Ponton showed off this fashion sense in recently shared pictures.

She wore a black tank top to show off her incredibly toned stomach and paired it with a chic green denim mini skirt.

Her legs looked miles long, giving the all-black outfit a pop of color.

For accessories, she opted for a pair of black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun’s rays.

She gave it a fun twist by wearing fingerless leather gloves and some black leg warmers to make this outfit a little cozier.

Olivia Ponton stuns in Prada tie and green mini skirt

For shoewear, she decided to keep that leather moment going and wear some thick black platform boots, as well as a mini shoulder bag with smaller bags hanging from it.

Lastly, she put on a Prada tie to complete this look.

Ponton shared several pictures posing on a doorway while in New York City on her Instagram, which now has over three million followers.

Olivia Ponton’s life

At only 20 years old, Olivia Ponton has achieved so much.

She has a big following on her social media accounts, especially Instagram and TikTok, after taking the world by storm in 2020. But more recently, she made her debut as a SI Swimsuit Rookie posing for Sports Illustrated. Other famous models who have posed for this important, widely-known magazine are Barbara Palvin and Alexis Ren.

The model was signed with Wilhelmina Models NYC in 2020, which is no surprise since she has the perfect material to be a supermodel one day in the near future.

Ponton shared some pictures on her Instagram of this special photoshoot for the magazine. The magazine’s official website contains every single swimsuit she wore. However, the social media personality shared her favorite pictures, while posing in front of a big rock wearing a plunging brown bikini.

The American model showed off her incredibly toned abs and shiny tan skin. She put on a shiny brown rectangular top with matching bikini bottoms and thin straps covered by a mini skirt.

Her gorgeous blonde hair was styled in tight waves parted to the side, and she accessorized this sexy look by wearing big hoop earrings.