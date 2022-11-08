Olivia Ponton stuns in an up-close selfie. Pic credit: @olivia.ponton/Instagram

Olivia Ponton looked incredible in a pink bikini.

The model posed for a nighttime photo shoot. And she did not disappoint.

She wore a hot pink bikini top that showed off her amazing physique.

She turned heads in the look with bleached eyebrows, which she has done before on social media.

The influencer kept it simple with a thin gold necklace, small hoop earrings, and wore her hair down.

From wearing thigh-skimming dresses to crop tops, Olivia has shown that she has an amazing fashion sense.

Olivia Ponton’s Halloween Costume

This year, Olivia decided to dress up as an angel for Halloween. And she did so in style.

She wore a tight white corset top with matching short shorts, revealing her toned legs underneath. The corset was sleeveless and had a lace-up back.

The influencer paired the outfit with white tights with bows on top and an angel halo headpiece. She also wore layered necklaces and a thin bracelet.

She posed with her close friend and fellow model Noa Fisher, who dressed up as a character from The Incredibles. Noa wore a short black wig with a light blue headband on top.

Last month, Olivia also dressed up as Harley Quinn for a celebrity Halloween party.

Olivia Ponton’s eyebrow secrets

Olivia is not afraid of doing something bold with her makeup looks, especially when it comes to her eyebrows.

The influencer has done everything from bleaching her brows to laminating them.

She recently revealed how long she’s been laminating her brows and the products for her daily brow routine.

In an interview with Glamour, she said that, “I’ve been doing that for the past year. I go to a professional in Los Angeles to make sure I take care of them with special oils and serums that they provide for me. And then, on the day-to-day basis, I use Benefit’s 24 Hour Brow Setter and Patrick Ta’s brow shaping wax. I put a little setting spray in that and then brush up my eyebrows just to make them a little bit more extra. Then I fill them in with the Benefit products.”

The model also shared the beauty trend she would never try. “Strip lashes. I feel like that’s been a trend for a very long time, but I just can never achieve a look that I personally love on myself with full-on strip lashes. I feel like it’s a little much.”

Olivia constantly shares her glam makeup looks with her 3 million followers on Instagram and nearly 8 million followers on TikTok.