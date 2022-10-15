Olivia Ponton shines in selfie wearing a diamond dress and earrings. Pic credit: @olivia.ponton/Instagram

Olivia Ponton is one of the most iconic It girls of the moment.

The social media personality began her career thanks to TikTok–such a millennial success story.

So, if there is something Ponton knows how to do is to make social media her weapon and use it to have a career.

As many people know, the model has a fresh and modern fashion style that she makes sure to always show.

Recently, Ponton attended the Post Malone concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City with fellow social media influencer and YouTuber Lily Chee.

The duo dressed in all-black outfits that left their follower’s jaws on the floor.

Olivia Ponton and Lily Chee stun in all-black outfits for concert

Ponton put on a strapless black leather crop top with cutouts in the middle put back together by a string.

She paired this top with a matching leather miniskirt that made her legs look toned.

She then decided to protect herself from the elements by layering on top of a cool leather jacket, the kind everybody should have for this winter season.

Ponton finished off this look by wearing a pair of chunky platform boots with black leg warmers on top and a small shoulder bag.

The duo seemed to have a lot of fun this night in the pictures Ponton posted to her Instagram showing the two of them during the concert, as well as after getting some pizza for dinner.

Olvia Ponton wows braless in sparkly miniskirt

Olivia Ponton is just 20 years old with a lot of style.

Not only does she have an incredible toned and fit body, but she also knows what fits her well, as well as what allows her to express herself through clothes.

The TikToker recently stunned by wearing an oversized white button-up shirt that she left open as well as going braless underneath for a sexy look.

She paired this shirt with a shiny silver sparkly miniskirt that made her shine.

Ponton accessorized this look with a pair of silver hoop earrings, a thick bracelet on top of her sleeve, and a pair of black sandal heels.

Her gorgeous blonde hair was parted down the middle and sleeked back into a bun with a small portion out to make the hairstyle more fun.

Last but not least, her makeup was fierce as she put on a sharp dramatic eyeliner and a nude lip.