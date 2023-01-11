Olivia Pierson stuns in a low-cut top while in Milan. Pic credit: @oliviapierson/Instagram

Olivia Pierson is no stranger to fashion. The former reality star spent some time in Milan in October, where she was there for Fashion Week.

While fans got to take a look at her amazing outfits while hanging out with Khloe and Kim Kardashian, she still had a few amazing photos that she kept to herself until now.

The blonde bombshell posed wearing a cream corset that featured ruching and a deep V-neckline. She paired it with a khaki miniskirt that featured exposed pockets, similar to the one popularized by the high-end fashion brand Miu Miu.

To accessorize her Fashion Week outfit, she wore a floor-length leather jacket, a mini black handbag, and knee-length boots to match. Her jewelry of choice was a cross necklace courtesy of the brand, 8 Other Reasons.

For her hair, she wore it down with light waves cascading off her shoulders.

Olivia kept her makeup simple wearing neutral pink eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Olivia Pierson Helps fans get their Jaxxon chain

As an influencer, Olivia Pearson is always being asked about her jewelry. She has been known to wear stunning accessories that in some cases have been known to be a little expensive. To help her fans out she partnered up with the jewelry brand Jackson to help her fans find jewelry for a fraction of the price.

Jaxxon is known for selling real gold and silver jewelry perfect as a gift, or even for yourself. Olivia took a gorgeous selfie wearing one of the chains, showing just how easy it was to wear as an accessory.

Knowing the demand for the chain she wrote, “Guys, I know you’ve been asking when you can get a @jaxxon chain, well right now the whole site is 20% off! Head over there right now & grab your man, dad or brother some chains!”

Olivia Pierson stuns in spandex for a gorgeous winter look

With the winter weather upon everyone in the United States, Olivia Pearson made sure to bundle up in her best pastel outfit.

The social media influencer wore an oversized chrome puffer jacket, that had a rainbow reflection in the light. Under it, she wore a lavender corset top that hugged her curves perfectly. To match the top, she wore tight spandex leggings that feature white seams along her legs.

The former Wags alum finished off the look with white boots courtesy of the brand Shoe Dazzle.

She wore her hair back in a long ponytail like a Barbie doll. This complemented her gorgeous future as well. She wore sultry brown eyeshadow and nude lipstick.