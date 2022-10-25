Olivia Pierson showed off her gorgeous body in Italy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Hollywood star Olivia Pierson appeared to be living her best life in Italy yesterday as she shared a carousel of photos showing her eating pasta in a revealing black dress.

The 33-year-old posed with one gloved arm up by her platinum blonde locks as the other held up a glass of white wine.

But let’s talk more about the dress. It featured a lower-than-low neckline that plunged down to her midsection and a cinched waistline to show off her womanly figure.

Olivia rocked elegant diamond earrings and kept her makeup clean with a lush, full pout and eyelashes to the heavens.

She also made sure to highlight her stunning black Balenciaga handbag in one of the photos.

Beyond mentioning the delicious food in her caption, Olivia also gave her beautiful lady parts some cheeky praise, writing, “Nothing like pasta in Italy 🍝 Oh.. and honourable mention, my rataTaTas in Italy 🙃.”

Of course, as a close friend of the Kardashian sisters, Olivia’s social media feed is filled with gorgeous glam shots.

Olivia Pierson posed with Kim Kardashian and Natalie Halcro for birthday celebration

Olivia showed Kim Kardashian some birthday love in a steamy Instagram Post three days ago.

The five-foot-seven beauty was seated across from her cousin Natalie Halcro on what appeared to be a marble sofa, with Kim standing in the middle.

Olivia styled her hair in multiple long, slender braids as she stunned in a black halter jumpsuit with matching heels.

On the other hand, Kim could be seen in a curve-hugging metallic dress and Natalie in a whimsical blush pink ensemble.

The final photo in the series showed a cluster of pink, black, and silver balloons with birthday praise for Kim.

She captioned the share, “Happy Birthday Kimberly 🤍🎂 @kimkardashian Love you to the moon & back! Cheers to many more mems to come 🥂 xx.”

Olivia Pierson sizzled in skintight short black dress with strappy heels

Last week, the blonde bombshell stood out in a skimpy black dress that showed off her sculpted hourglass frame.

The single-sleeved garment included a choker, and Olivia accessorized with a colorful, diamond-studded purse and matching shoes.

She shared adoration for the designers in her caption, writing, “LBD & @kurtgeiger is all I need 💙💛🧡💚💜.”

Olivia first gained fame on the reality documentary television series WAGS from 2015 to 2017 before starring on Relatively Nat & Liv in 2019.

Now, the sky’s the limit for the talented makeup artist, vlogger, entrepreneur, and reality star!