Olivia Pierson stuns in her blush undies with Natalie Halcro for new makeup

Olivia Pierson is stunning in her latest photoshoot with her cousin, Natalie Halcro. The two looked better than ever as they promoted their all-pink look in their underwear.

The two influencer cousins launched their second blush palette with Patrick Ta Beauty, called Major Headlines Blush Palette Volume 2.

This is the second time Olivia and Natalie have worked with Patrick Ta, the first time being in 2019. This is a major launch for the girls since this would be a holiday palette for Patrick Ta Beauty.

The packaging for the palette is sleek and looks luxurious. In a unique take, Patrick Ta decided to put the two influencers’ faces firmly on the palette, which is not the norm for brands to do.

The rest of the palette was rose gold, which made it perfect for the holidays and beyond.

While Natalie and Olivia had multiple photoshoots for the palette, this blush photoshoot really stood out from the rest.

Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson pose in blush undies

The cousins’ photoshoot for Patrick Ta Beauty gave off a clear princess vibe. The cousins wore matching outfits, including a light pink corset top with sheer sleeves that flared out at their palms. They paired their corset with seamless nude underwear that almost looked painted on.

They opted for no accessories but kept their nails in a simple French tip for the shoot. Olivia and Natalie both wore their hair down, with a pin straight center part.

Their makeup was the real star of the show in this photoshoot. Olivia and Natalie were both heavily bronzed for a sun-kissed look. They kept their eye makeup simple with nude tones and smokey-winged eyeliner. They kept their lips nude as well to contrast with the heavy blush that both of them sported.

Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro have their own swim line

While the dynamic duo are clear makeup enthusiasts, they are also seriously into fashion. In April this year, the two cousins expanded their fashion brand, June Joy, and launched their swimwear line.

In an interview with The Daily Front Row, they explained that they decided to create the line because they saw issues in swimwear that they wanted to correct.

Olivia told the publication, “We find it hard to have pieces that fit you right, or you know, make sure the top matches the bottom. All those things. We thought, ‘Let’s just extend and make our brand June Joy Swim.’”