Olivia Pierson stunned fans in a new lingerie snap. Pic credit: @oliviapierson/Instagram

It was a Wednesday to remember as Olivia Pierson raised temperatures by posting a photo modeling a stunning set of lingerie.

Posing in a lace underwear set, the friend of Kim Kardashian showed off her jaw-dropping curves as she posed from a seat in the corner of the room.

The lace set was stunning, plunging at the chest to enhance Olivia’s curves, and it featured delicate floral embroidery which covered the set entirely.

The straps and lining detail were stark white and contrasted against the dainty lace fabric of the bra. Her bottoms matched the bra, and she also sported a delicate little white bow on the front.

A suspender belt in matching lace fabric hugged her tiny waist and was attached to two white garters, which matched the strap detailing of the lingerie set.

Olivia also wore a white robe that she left unfastened and off-the-shoulder to showcase her incredible curves while she modeled the underwear.

Her platinum blonde locks were styled straight and were positioned behind her shoulder, showing off a small hoop earring as her hair was carefully tucked behind her ear.

She let the lingerie do the talking as she wore minimal makeup, rocking only a black liner wing and a nude lip shade in the snap.

The blonde bombshell captioned her post, “Casual Wednesday’s lol,” but proved it was anything but casual as she sizzled in the social media snap.

Olivia wore the Azalea Intimates Set in White, which is priced at $95.00 and can be bought from the Lounge Underwear website.

Olivia Pierson rocks an LBD as she partners with Kurt Geiger

Olivia stunned in black recently as she partnered up with the luxury British footwear and accessories brand, Kurt Geiger.

The stunning blonde wore a black minidress which hugged her curves tight, showing off her insane figure in the LBD.

The dress had one sleeve which was attached at the neck with a choker and revealed her shoulder on the opposite side where the dress became sleeveless.

She was decked out in Kurt Geiger accessories to elevate the LBD with a pop of colour coming from her purse and her shoes.

She donned the Octavia Sandal, a black velvet heeled sandal that featured large round crystals in the signature Kurt Geiger rainbow colors. The shoe is priced at $175.00.

Her purse was the Velvet Mini Kensington, priced at $195.00 which featured quilted velvet and rainbow crystals to match her shoe. A silver eagle head added an extra element to the purse in the center of the flap, and a silver chain allowed the bag to be worn over the shoulder.

For jewelry, the star rocked the Eagle Xl Chunky Bracelet and the Eagle Xl Chunky Ring, both in Gunmetal. These are priced at $98.00 and $88.00 and are available to buy on the Kurt Geiger website.

Olivia Pierson wows famous pals with LBD

Fans showed the photoset a lot of love, and there were a few famous faces in the comments praising Olivia’s look.

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann left four fire emojis as she was wowed by Olivia’s beauty, and sister Sophia Pierson left not one, but two comments on her sibling’s post.

She commented, “Mega hawt 😍😍,” and “Wow🔥🔥,” as she showed her sister some love.

Pic credit: @oliviapierson/Instagram

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn was spotted in the comments too, writing, “Cutieee❤️❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @oliviapierson/Instagram

Instagram model Aaleeyah Petty was wowed by her stunning friend, simply writing, “Olivia 😍😍😍.”