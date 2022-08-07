Olivia Pierson in white lingerie sips hot tea

Olivia Pierson wants the tea as she drinks a hot beverage on comfortable, light-colored furniture in her lingerie.

The friend of Kim Kardashian went solo in the photos promoting Lounge Underwear.

She shared two photos on Instagram as she stood up and sat in the comfortable ensemble.

Olivia hid the like count, but with 3.7 million Instagram followers, she probably received quite a few.

The 32-year-old is enjoying the last few weeks before she turns 33 on August 20. While close friends Nicole Williams and Shanina Shaik announce pregnancies, she is hard at work, influencing and selling products.

Olivia’s long blonde locks were slicked back in a ponytail and split into two braids that cascaded to her hips.

Olivia Pierson sips tea in white lingerie

Olivia matched the furniture and architecture in the home, which also featured light walls, chairs, and flooring.

She wore a white oversized button-down shirt that was completely open to reveal her lingerie set. The lingerie set contained a super supportive white bra and matching underwear.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The second picture saw Olivia stand up and lift her cup of tea while showing off her lingerie set.

Olivia rocked soft glam makeup featuring glossy lips and tear duct sparkles. The sun poured in from the windows adding a light feeling to the shoot.

The popular influencer geotagged Los Angeles, where she and her cousin, Natalie Halcro, moved to further their influencing careers.

The caption read, “What’s the tea?!”

The Vancouver natives appeared on the short-lived E! show WAGS from 2015 to 2017 and Relatively Nat & Liv in 2019.

Olivia Pierson praises good friend Kim Kardashian

Having a billionaire friend has its perks.

Olivia said that Kim Kardashian offered business advice and inspiration for business-related pursuits. Olivia promoted her reality show with her cousin Natalie, and she shared information about her famous friend while revealing a surprising detail about her and her cousin.

Olivia revealed to People, “She has been so encouraging. And it’s been nice to confide in her because she has a really big family too, so when filming gets hectic, she has really positive things to say.”

Although she is typically in full glam on social media, Olivia shared that she often wears sweats and mostly goes makeup-free. While that is hard to tell from her social media page, her job as an influencer is to promote a picture-perfect lifestyle.

She shared, “Ninety percent of the time, we’re in sweats and no makeup.”

She continued, “When we do get dressed up, we get dressed to the nines. We don’t really have an in-between.”